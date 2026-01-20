'India-Canada AI Dialogue 2026' Highlights Bilateral Cooperation For Responsible AI

MENAFN - IANS) Toronto, Jan 21 (IANS) Underscoring India's significant role in inclusive, responsible, and impact-driven artificial intelligence (AI), the Consulate General of India in Canada's Toronto hosted the“India-Canada AI Dialogue 2026”, emphasising the significance of bilateral cooperation for shared economic and societal benefits.

The high-level dialogue was organised in partnership with the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada India Tech Council, and Zoho Inc.

According to the Indian Consulate General in Toronto, this dialogue is one of the few pre-summit events organised globally as a precursor to one of the biggest AI Summits in the Global South - the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' in New Delhi from February 19–20, designed to gather diverse perspectives and build momentum.

The AI Dialogue was attended by over 600 senior leaders, including C-suite executives, policymakers, and researchers from government, industry, academia, and the innovation ecosystem across Canada, who gathered to advance bilateral collaboration in artificial intelligence.

Speaking on the significance of the dialogue, Dinesh K. Patnaik, High Commissioner of India to Canada, said,“The India-Canada AI Dialogue 2026 reflects our shared vision for shaping the future of artificial intelligence responsibly. As we build momentum toward the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, this engagement highlights how trusted partners like Canada can collaborate with India to drive innovation that is inclusive, ethical, and globally relevant.”

Addressing the“India-Canada AI Dialogue 2026”, Evan Solomon, Canadian Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, said,“AI is no longer an abstract or future-facing conversation - it's shaping how we work, govern, and relate to one another. What makes the India-Canada AI Dialogue so important is that it puts impact, accountability, and human outcomes at the center of the discussion. India and Canada bring different strengths, but a shared responsibility: to make sure this technology serves people, strengthens societies, and delivers real economic value.”

Additionally, Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, shared his views on the importance of India-Canada AI Dialogue 2026, stating,“India and Canada share a deep and long-standing partnership, one built on robust trade and investment, people-to-people ties, and research partnerships in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.”

He also appreciated the Indian Consulate General in Toronto for convening the important gathering and for its continued leadership in fostering collaboration between the two nations.

The event also underscored Toronto's role as a global AI hub and its growing importance as a bridge between North American and Indian AI ecosystems.

Highlighting the local ecosystem, Kapidhwaja Pratap Singh, Acting Consul General of India in Toronto, noted,“Toronto is one of the world's most dynamic AI ecosystems. Hosting this Dialogue here enabled meaningful connections between India's rapidly expanding AI landscape and Canadian innovators, creating a strong foundation for continued engagement ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.”