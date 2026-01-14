Zelensky Says Curfew May Be Lifted For Some Communities During Emergency In Energy Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this in his nightly video address, Ukrinform reports.

"I have tasked a review of curfew regulations: during this state of emergency, curfews can be lifted for some cities and communities where the security situation allows it. The government officials must present the corresponding proposals. So that people have access to all necessary support at any time, and that businesses can plan their operations more rationally," Zelensky said.

Zelensky slams Kyiv's preparedness for emergency in energy sector

He separately thanked all energy companies, regional and local authorities, and everyone ready to work together.

"Unity must be maximized for the sake of shared results," Zelensky said.

Earlier, Zelensky said that a state of emergency would be introduced in Ukraine's energy sector.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine