Zelensky Says Curfew May Be Lifted For Some Communities During Emergency In Energy Sector
"I have tasked a review of curfew regulations: during this state of emergency, curfews can be lifted for some cities and communities where the security situation allows it. The government officials must present the corresponding proposals. So that people have access to all necessary support at any time, and that businesses can plan their operations more rationally," Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky slams Kyiv's preparedness for emergency in energy sector
He separately thanked all energy companies, regional and local authorities, and everyone ready to work together.
"Unity must be maximized for the sake of shared results," Zelensky said.
Earlier, Zelensky said that a state of emergency would be introduced in Ukraine's energy sector.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment