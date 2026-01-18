403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Peru Prolongs State of Emergency to Curb Crime
(MENAFN) Peru's government has prolonged emergency rule across the capital and key regions for another month in a sweeping crackdown on surging criminal networks, according to an announcement from the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday.
Authorities greenlit a 30-day extension of emergency measures throughout Lima and the adjacent maritime hub of Callao, targeting organized crime syndicates operating within the metropolitan corridor.
Cabinet officials simultaneously authorized a lengthier 60-day renewal of emergency protocols spanning the northern border provinces of Tumbes and Zarumilla, alongside Trujillo and Viru within the La Libertad region.
The emergency declaration grants law enforcement expanded powers to suspend fundamental constitutional protections, including freedoms of movement, assembly, personal liberty, and residential privacy. Internal security operations will remain under National Police command, bolstered by military personnel deployed as auxiliary forces.
Officials justified the prolonged emergency status as a critical component of comprehensive security operations designed to fortify public protection and suppress criminal activity concentrated in vulnerability zones.
Authorities greenlit a 30-day extension of emergency measures throughout Lima and the adjacent maritime hub of Callao, targeting organized crime syndicates operating within the metropolitan corridor.
Cabinet officials simultaneously authorized a lengthier 60-day renewal of emergency protocols spanning the northern border provinces of Tumbes and Zarumilla, alongside Trujillo and Viru within the La Libertad region.
The emergency declaration grants law enforcement expanded powers to suspend fundamental constitutional protections, including freedoms of movement, assembly, personal liberty, and residential privacy. Internal security operations will remain under National Police command, bolstered by military personnel deployed as auxiliary forces.
Officials justified the prolonged emergency status as a critical component of comprehensive security operations designed to fortify public protection and suppress criminal activity concentrated in vulnerability zones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment