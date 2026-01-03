Following Explosions In Caracas, Venezuelan President Declares State Of Emergency

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Caracas: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced a state of emergency in the country following aerial strikes against the capital Caracas.

The Venezuelan government said that President Maduro declared a state of emergency to defend Venezuelan territory.

The government said that the armed forces were deployed along with popular forces to protect sovereignty and order.

A vehicle burns at La Carlota air base in Caracas after a series of explosions on January 3, 2026. (Photo by Juan Barreto / AFP)

The government statement accused the United States of launching the air strikes against it. Washington has not issued any comment on the matter.

The statement stressed that what Venezuela was subjected to constituted a violation of the UN Charter, adding that it threatens peace and securityin Latin America and the Carribean region.

The Venezuelan government said that it will make an official complaint to the UN Security Council and to the Community of Latin American and Caribbean states (CELAC).