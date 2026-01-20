Nifty Gainers Today: NTPC Share To Ultratech-10 Stocks In Action In A Falling Market, See The List
Top 10 Gainers Today:Today, Tuesday, the stock market is under pressure again. The Sensex is trading down by about 300 points and the Nifty by 100 points. Even in this bearish environment, some select Nifty-50 stocks are showing strength.
NTPC's share is up 1.27% to ₹347.70. Investors see it as a defensive power sector bet, with heavy volume showing confidence in PSUs despite the market drop.
Kotak Bank's share climbed 0.80% to ₹430.30. Investors are betting on its strong balance sheet and stable growth, leading to selective buying in private banks.
Hindustan Unilever's share is up 0.66% to ₹2,429.90. FMCG stocks are seen as a safe bet in a weak market, which is benefiting HUL.
HDFC Life's share climbed 0.45% to ₹740.15. Long-term investors appear positive about the insurance sector, especially during downturns.
Dr. Reddy's share is trading at ₹1,171.80, up by 0.39%. Due to the defensive nature of the pharma sector, investor interest remains.
Bharat Electronics (BEL) share is up 0.34% at ₹414.20. This rise, with heavy trading volume, shows long-term confidence in the defense sector.
Tata Consumer's share is trading at ₹1,182.90, up by 0.23%. It is counted among the stocks with stable growth in the FMCG space.
State Bank of India's share is trading at ₹1,040.40, up 0.19%. Mild buying was seen in PSU banking stocks today.
UltraTech Cement's share reached ₹12,318, up 0.17%. A limited but positive movement was seen in infrastructure and cement stocks.
Adani Ports' share is up 0.09% to ₹1,404.20, staying green in a weak market. Disclaimer: Informational content only. Not investment advice.
