Venezuela Declares State Of Emergency After Explosions In Caracas
The corresponding decree was signed by President Nicolás Maduro.
According to Venezuela's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Maduro has ordered the implementation of the decree to ensure the protection of citizens' rights, guarantee the full functioning of republican institutions, and enable an immediate transition to armed response measures across the country.
Earlier on Saturday morning, residents of Caracas reported hearing loud explosions, the roar of aircraft flying overhead, and observing at least one column of smoke rising into the air.
Witnesses also said that power outages were recorded in the southern part of the capital, near a major military base, adding to concerns over the rapidly deteriorating security situation.
