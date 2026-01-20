Trump Questions NATO's Reliability, Escalates Greenland Rhetoric

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 21 (IANS) Sharpening his rhetoric on Greenland, US President Donald Trump raised questions about NATO's reliability, signalling that security commitments to Europe could increasingly be tied to economic and strategic leverage.

At a White House news conference marking one year since his return to office, Trump declined to say how far Washington might go to secure US interests related to Greenland. Asked directly, he replied:“You'll find out.”

Pressed on whether force was an option, Trump avoided specifics. He pointed instead to economic tools. He said tariffs, licensing and“other alternatives” were available and described them as“the best, the strongest, the fastest.”

Trump said he had meetings planned on Greenland during his trip to Davos.“We have a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland,” he said. He added that he believed“things are going to work out pretty well.”

The president paired those comments with renewed criticism of NATO. He repeated claims that he strengthened the alliance by pushing members to raise defence spending. He said allies agreed to lift spending to 5 per cent of GDP from the long-standing 2 per cent target.“Getting them to go up to five per cent of GDP was something that nobody thought was possible,” he said.

At the same time, Trump questioned whether the alliance would stand with the United States in a crisis.“NATO is only as good as we are,” he said. Without the US, he added, the alliance would not be very strong. He said he had concerns about whether allies would come to Washington's aid.

Trump said he had improved NATO's position but remained sceptical of its structure. He argued that the US bears a disproportionate share of the burden. He said his approach forced allies to pay more and buy more from the United States.

He dismissed the idea of attending a proposed G-7 emergency meeting in Paris. Asked if he would go at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump said:“No, I wouldn't do that.” He questioned Macron's political longevity and said he preferred meetings with leaders“that are directly involved.”

Trump said he got along personally with Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He added that both countries faced serious problems. He pointed to immigration and energy as Europe's main challenges. He urged leaders to rethink wind power and use domestic energy resources.

The remarks fit Trump's broader approach to foreign policy. He often links security guarantees to economic pressure. He argues that tariffs and trade leverage force allies and rivals to negotiate.

Trump said the strategy made the United States richer and more secure.“We're the richest we ever were,” he said, crediting pressure tactics for the gains.

Greenland and NATO have taken on added importance as competition grows in the Arctic and Europe. Trump's comments suggest US policy will continue to tie alliances, territory and trade more closely together.