Venezuela Declares State Of Emergency After US Strikes On Caracas

Explosions and low-flying aircraft were reported early Saturday morning in Caracas, Venezuela, prompting a national state of emergency, the government said. Eyewitnesses described smoke rising from military installations and widespread power outages in southern areas of the capital near a major base.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused the United States of attacking civilian and military facilities in Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira. He called on political and social groups to“activate mobilization plans” in response to what he described as“military aggression.”

CBS, cited unnamed officials confirming that President Donald Trump had approved strikes on Venezuelan territory days before Saturday's attacks. The operations were reportedly delayed from Christmas due to weather conditions and prior military commitments.

The US Federal Aviation Administration issued a warning banning commercial flights over Venezuela and nearby Curaçao, citing“safety-of-flight risks associated with ongoing military activity.” Flights were temporarily restricted as military operations continued.

Over recent months, the Trump administration has escalated pressure on Maduro's government through airstrikes on alleged drug-trafficking vessels, seizure of Venezuelan oil tankers, and targeted sanctions. Experts have warned these actions could heighten the risk of a military confrontation.

Maduro has accused the United States of seeking regime change to gain control of Venezuela's oil reserves, while Washington has largely framed its operations as anti-drug and security measures in the region.

Photos from Caracas showed soldiers and armored vehicles near the Miraflores Presidential Palace, with some residents seen evacuating nearby buildings. The government's emergency declaration coincides with heightened security measures across the capital.

Trump has repeatedly threatened strikes against Venezuelan targets, claiming that land-based action will complement previous US operations against drug traffickers at sea. Officials said US forces were ready to act in response to alleged illicit activities.

The attacks have fueled uncertainty in Venezuela, raising fears of broader conflict and economic disruption in a country already facing political and humanitarian challenges.

How Maduro and the US respond in the coming days will be closely watched internationally, with the potential to influence regional stability, diplomatic relations, and energy markets.

