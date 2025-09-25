Wan 2.5 AI Video Generator Now Available On Xole AI Platform

Xole AI Logo

Xole AI expands its multi-model platform with Alibaba's latest Wan 2.5, featuring audio-visual sync capabilities and extended 10-second video generation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Xole AI , a leading artificial intelligence platform specializing in creative workflow automation, today announced that Wan 2.5 AI Video Generator is now available on its comprehensive video generation platform. This integration brings unprecedented audio-visual synchronization capabilities and enhanced video creation tools to content creators, marketers, and creative professionals worldwide.Breakthrough Audio-Visual Synchronization TechnologyWan 2.5 represents a significant leap forward in AI video generation with its industry-first native audio-visual synchronization feature. Unlike traditional AI video tools that handle audio and visual elements separately, Wan 2.5's multimodal architecture seamlessly integrates text, images, video, and audio into a cohesive creative experience."The integration of Wan 2.5 on our platform addresses one of the most persistent challenges in video creation – achieving perfect audio-visual synchronization," said a Xole AI spokesperson. "Content creators no longer need to spend hours matching voiceovers to video or purchasing expensive audio licenses. Wan 2.5 generates everything from human voices to environmental sounds and background music in perfect sync with the visual content."Advanced Features and CapabilitiesExtended Video GenerationWan 2.5 supports up to 10-second video generation, doubling the previous 5-second limit. This extended duration enables more complete storytelling with enhanced narrative flow, making it ideal for advertising content, social media posts, and short-form entertainment.High-Definition OutputThe platform now supports 1080p resolution at 24fps, delivering cinema-quality visuals with smooth motion and detailed rendering. This professional-grade output meets the demands of commercial video production and high-end creative projects.Intelligent Audio GenerationThe breakthrough audio-visual sync technology generates:- Natural human voiceovers with accurate lip-sync- Environmental audio that matches scene context- Background music optimized for content mood- ASMR and specialized audio effectsInteractive Image EditingWan 2.5 features conversational image generation and editing capabilities, allowing users to refine visuals through natural language commands. Users can request perspective changes, style modifications, or detail adjustments through multi-turn dialogue until achieving desired results.Text and Chart GenerationBeyond video creation, Wan 2.5 excels at generating images containing Chinese and English text, charts, and infographics. The system produces:- Artistic typography and poster designs- Flow charts and architectural diagrams- Data visualizations and statistical graphics- Technical documentation visualsOne Platform, Multiple AI ModelsXole AI's subscription model provides users access to multiple cutting-edge AI video generators through a single affordable plan. In addition to Wan 2.5, the platform currently supports:- Veo 3 : Google's latest video generation model- Kling 2.5: Advanced motion and camera control capabilities"Our unified platform approach allows creators to experiment with different AI models and find the perfect tool for each project," explained the Xole AI team. "Rather than managing multiple subscriptions and learning different interfaces, users can access the best available AI video technology through one streamlined experience."Market Impact and AvailabilityThe integration of Wan 2.5 positions Xole AI at the forefront of the rapidly evolving AI video generation market. With the global AI video generation market projected to reach $8.5 billion by 2030, platforms that offer comprehensive, high-quality solutions are experiencing unprecedented demand.Wan 2.5 is immediately available to all Xole AI subscribers, with no additional setup required. New users can experience the technology through flexible pricing plans designed to accommodate individual creators, small teams, and enterprise clients.Technical Specifications- Video Duration: Up to 10 seconds- Resolution: 1080p HD- Frame Rate: 24fps- Audio Formats: Multiple format support with sync accuracy- Input Methods: Text prompts, image-to-video, video-to-video- Languages: Multiple languages formatAbout Xole AIXole AI is a cutting-edge artificial intelligence platform dedicated to democratizing advanced creative tools for content creators worldwide. By integrating multiple state-of-the-art AI models into a single, user-friendly interface, Xole AI eliminates barriers to professional-quality video and image generation. The platform serves thousands of creators, marketers, and businesses seeking efficient, high-quality AI-powered creative solutions.For more information about Xole AI and to access Wan 2.5 AI Video Generator, visit

