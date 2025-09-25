Zelensky Discusses Expansion Of PURL Program With Rutte

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

He noted that within two months of the program's launch-which enables Ukraine to purchase American weapons with financial support from NATO member states-its funding has already reached $2.1 billion.“It's important to increase both the number of contributions and the number of participating countries,” Zelensky emphasized.

The two leaders also discussed the threats posed by escalating Russian aggression. According to the President, violations of NATO airspace are not accidental but deliberate actions by Russia.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to Rutte and NATO members for supporting Ukraine on its path toward reliable and guaranteed peace.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) is a mechanism focused on supplying Ukraine with weapons based on a list of priority needs. It allows NATO countries to finance the delivery of American arms and technologies through voluntary contributions.

Photo: Office of the President