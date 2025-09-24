EQS-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Aurubis Richmond: First US multimetal recycling plant starts production of strategic metals

New US site recovers strategic metals from recycling materials for American energy infrastructure, data centers, AI applications, and the defense industry

Strengthening Western supply chains for copper, nickel, tin, and precious metals Aurubis CEO Dr. Toralf Haag:“With Aurubis Richmond, we are the frontrunner in multimetal recycling in the US.” Augusta, Georgia/US, September 24, 2025 - Aurubis AG, a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide, has achieved an important strategic milestone: With the ramp-up of its new US site Aurubis Richmond today, the company will be producing key strategic metals such as copper, nickel, tin, and precious metals in the state of Georgia. These are crucial for the future of the American economy and are essential for expanding data centers and AI applications, and for energy infrastructure, high-tech products, and the defense industry. The demand for strategic metals such as copper is rising steadily worldwide: American industry alone currently needs about 1.8 million t of copper per year - and experts estimate that demand will rise nearly 30 % in the next five years. As of now, the US imports about half of the copper it processes. Multimetal recycling can close this gap quickly: As the first and most technologically advanced secondary smelter, Aurubis Richmond reinforces the independence of American supply chains by processing complex recycling materials. Participants at today's“First Melt” celebration included Rick W. Allen, US Representative for Georgia's 12th District, Jens Hanefeld, German Ambassador to the United States, and a number of high-profile guests from politics and business. “With Aurubis Richmond, we are the frontrunner in multimetal recycling and processing in the US - a position that we already hold in Europe,” Dr. Toralf Haag, Aurubis AG CEO, stated.“We will continue expanding our wide expertise in producing key strategic raw materials here. With the high availability of recycling material and good local conditions, the American market offers Aurubis appealing prospects that we will continue to consider closely in the future as well.” In a video message, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp said,“Aurubis Richmond is now a significant employer for Georgia and plays a major role in the American multimetal supply chain. This facility stands as a testament to American manufacturing, independence, and resiliency.” With an investment of about $800 million, Aurubis is creating more than 240 jobs in Georgia. The plant will process up to 180,000 t of complex recycling material annually - with the expansion stage starting in 2026 - including printed circuit boards, copper cable, and other metal-bearing products. Aurubis Richmond recovers critical metals from these materials, closing the value chain on site. Because it will be supplied locally, the Aurubis plant will help keep valuable raw materials in the market. US Representative Rick W. Allen emphasized:“Aurubis Richmond is more than just a new plant - it is a strategic site in Georgia's 12th District that reinforces America's ability to supply itself with the metals that help strengthen our national security, our infrastructure, and our technology leadership. Aurubis exemplifies how international partnerships can contribute to solidifying America's industrial foundation and strengthening our economic independence. I look forward to seeing the local growth and job creation this facility will bring to Richmond County.” “Aurubis Richmond is now an important player in the North American multimetal supply chain,” David Schultheis, President and Managing Director of Aurubis Richmond, said.“I am very proud of the achievement of the entire team that developed and built this state-of-the-art recycling plant. I would like to extend my special thanks to the policymakers and governmental authorities in Georgia for the strong support, smooth approval processes, and for enabling us to settle in quickly here.” The new plant in Richmond is equipped with cutting-edge technology that fulfills the latest environmental standards enacted by the state of Georgia and federal authorities. This ensures that the plant is operated with the highest consideration for water, air and soil. Aurubis Richmond has also been designed as a flexible“one-stop shop” that will receive a broad range of metal-bearing recycling materials from US suppliers. More information Additional details, factsheets, photos and video material related to Aurubis Richmond are available in our digital press kit at aurubis/richmond/media/Press-Kit . Aurubis - Metals for Progress Aurubis AG is a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide. The company processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues into metals of the highest quality. Aurubis produces more than 1 million tons of copper cathodes annually, and from them a variety of products such as wire rod, continuous cast shapes, profiles, and flat rolled products made of copper and copper alloys. Aurubis produces a number of other metals as well, including precious metals, selenium, lead, nickel, tin and zinc. The portfolio also includes additional products such as sulfuric acid and iron silicate. Sustainability is a fundamental part of the Aurubis strategy.“Aurubis responsibly transforms raw materials into value” - following this maxim, the company integrates sustainable conduct and business activities into the corporate culture. This involves a careful approach to natural resources, responsible social and ecological conduct in everyday business, and sensible, healthy growth. Aurubis has around 7,100 employees, production sites in Europe and the US, and an extensive distribution network around the world. Aurubis shares are part of the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange and are listed in the MDAX, the Global Challenges Index (GCX), and the STOXX Europe 600. More information at

