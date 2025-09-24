Goldbrick Series By Nima Gold Launches: A Powerful Tale Of Love, Deception, And The Fight For Truth

Renowned author Nima Gold proudly presents The Goldbrick Series, a romantic suspense saga that follows one woman's relentless fight for justice, love, and truth.

Lia, the story's protagonist, is driven by a deep longing to reunite with Joel - a desire that thrusts her into a perilous world where loyalty and deception collide. The series delves into the depths of human love and explores whether it can withstand sacrifice, betrayal, and hidden truths.

About the Series

GOLDBRICK (Book 1) - Where the story begins. Lia and Joel's love faces the ultimate test when Joel mysteriously disappears in North Cyprus. Drawn into a treacherous scheme devised by the ruthless Queen Elizabeth Enahoro, Lia is forced to navigate a maze of lies, manipulation, and danger to uncover the truth.

GOLDBRICK'S WIFE (Book 2) - Where the story continues. Lia and Joel's struggle intensifies as they attempt to reclaim their love amid escalating risks. Each choice raises the stakes, pulling them deeper into Enahoro's shadowy empire.

GOLDBRICK FORGIVE ME (Book 3) - Where the story reaches its peak. Lia's journey culminates in a breathtaking confrontation where love, forgiveness, and survival collide. The truth is revealed, and Lia must decide whether holding on to love is worth the ultimate sacrifice.

Together, the trilogy masterfully blends the intensity of a crime thriller with the passion of a love story, offering readers an unforgettable experience that lingers long after the final page.

About the Author

Nima Gold lives in New York City with her family. Through the Goldbrick Series, she offers readers an engaging tale that blends romance, suspense, and emotional depth, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.

Availability Goldbrick Series is available in major bookstores and online retailers.