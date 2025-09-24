Metlan Instruments Launches Advanced Flow Meter Solutions For Global Industries With Unmatched Precision And Customization

Metlan Instruments is a leading Chinese manufacturer and integrator of flow measurement solutions, trusted by global clients for high and stable precision, long service life, and flexible customization at competitive prices. With over 20 years of expertise, their flow meters are widely used in industries such as oil and gas, power generation and chemical processing.

What Set Them Apart:

At Metlan, they do more than manufacture high-quality flow meters. As a top-tier OEM with over 20 years of experience, they also maintain long-term partnerships with other leading flow meter factories, which enables us to deliver a broader range of high performance flow meter solutions covering thermal mass, Coriolis, positive displacement, and low flow applications, to meet the diverse needs of their clients. They know how challenging finding the right flow meter or controller can be. Their 20+ years of flow measurement experience guarantees your success.

They're also a trusted OEM partner , with over 20 years of experience supporting global clients with custom manufacturing, branding, and engineering integration.

What They Offer:

They specialize in a comprehensive portfolio of flow measurement technologies:



Magnetic Flow Meters

Vortex Flow Meters

Thermal Mass Flow Meters

Coriolis Flow Meters

Positive Displacement Flow Meters

Turbine Flow Meters

Ultrasonic Flow Meters

Rotameters

Differential Pressure Flow Meters Low Flow Mass Flow Meters / Controllers



Below are some of their core products details.

Mass Flow Controllers

1. Ultra-Low Flow Detection with High Accuracy. Designed for precise control of micro to low flow rates, our mass flow meters and controllers deliver accurate measurement from as low as 0.1 sccm.

2. Multi-Fluid, Multi-Range, and Multi-Principle Flexibility. We offer various sensor principles, including Coriolis, Thermal Mass, and Differential Pressure, to meet different precision, flow rate, and application requirements.

3. Fast Response and Stable Control. With a control response time under 1 second, our controllers ensure real-time flow regulation.

4. Compact Design for Easy Integration,. Our low flow mass flow meters/controllers come in a compact, modular form factor, making them easy to integrate into analytical instruments, automated systems, and compact gas panels.

Thermal Mass Flow Meters

1. Wide Measuring Range with Ultra-Low Flow Capability. Our thermal mass flow meters feature an exceptionally wide turndown ratio of 2500:1 , enabling accurate measurement from as low as 0.1 Nm/s up to 250 Nm/s .

2. Integrated Chip-based Sensors. Unlike other thermal mass flow meter suppliers who use dual-probe sensors encased in domestic thermal conductive adhesive, which often results in data drift over time, our integrated chip-based design ensures long-term stability and measurement precision .

3. Advanced Full-Digital Signal Processing. These meters use full-digital signal processing to deliver higher accuracy (up to ±1% RD + 0.3% FS), improved zero-point stability, and long-term drift resistance.

4. Intelligent Sensor Diagnostics. With built-in intelligent diagnostic capabilities, our flow meters can detect sensor contamination or overheating before it impacts measurement accuracy, to help reduce maintenance and extend service life.

Coriolis Mass Flow Meters

1. High accuracy up to ±0.1 %, Good reliability. Our Coriolis mass flowmeter provides best mass flow, density and temperature measurement performance, with up to ±0.1 % accuracy.

2. Good zero-stability and anti-interference performance. It has the characteristics of low resistance and low pressure loss , which greatly improves measurement accuracy, expands the range ratio, improves anti-interference ability, and meets the increasingly complex on-site working conditions for high-precision measurement to a greater extent.

3. No moving parts, no maintenance required.

4. Multiple digital communication including Hart. Our Coriolis mass flow meters support a range of outputs including 4–20 mA, pulse, and Modbus RTU (RS485) and HART.

Bi-rotor Positive Displacement Flow Meter

The bi-rotor positive displacement flow meters utilize in the most demanding applications requiring accuracy, long life and ruggedness. Two simple rotors with no metal-to-metal contact are the only moving parts in the measuring chamber. They're perfect for Gasoline / Liquefied Gas (LPG) / Kerosene, Light Diesel Oil, Crude Oil, Heavy Fuel Oil / Other High-Viscosity Liquids.

1. High accuracy up to ±0.1 % , high process pressure up to 110 bar (1595 psi).

2. Extremely long service life , economical low maintenance

3. No oscillating, reciprocating or sliding parts or cranks to wear or disturb the balanced rotary

4. Stable in running with low voice

5. Good anti-interference performance and long service life

6. Strong applicability to viscosity changes

Metlan Instruments effectively combines over two decades of expertise, a wide-ranging flow meter portfolio, and the flexible capabilities of a top-tier OEM partner. This unique synergy of manufacturing and integration expertise allows them to deliver precise, stable, and cost-effective solutions tailored to diverse and demanding applications-from oil and gas to analytical instrumentation.