US-Colombia Drug Boat Dispute: Gustavo Petro Sparks Controversy With 'Get Rid Of Trump' Comment

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro sparked controversy with remarks about US President Donald Trump, suggesting the American leader could be replaced if necessary to achieve better diplomatic outcomes.

During an interview with Univision's Daniel Coronell, Petro said, as per The New York Post report:“Humanity has a first offramp, it is to choose to change Trump in various ways. The easiest way may be through Trump himself. If not - get rid of Trump.”

Petro clarifies comments

After the interview, Petro took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that he was not issuing a threat.“I did not threaten Trump, I only said that Trump should change his heart, from defending death policies in the world like the genocide in Palestine, to life policies,” he wrote.

He added,“If there is no such change, then the American people themselves will change Trump, because one cannot go toward general suicide.”

He further emphasized the democratic principle, stating,“In the 21st century, some believe they can become kings and viceroys, but in republics, it is not possible. Here, the heads of kings are cut off if they come with a king's attitude.”

The tension between the two leaders stems from a September 15 US strike on an alleged drug boat in Colombian waters. Trump defended the attack, saying it targeted“confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela” operating in international waters.

Petro, however, insisted the boat was Colombian and used for fishing, claiming US forces violated Colombian sovereignty.“US government officials have committed a murder and violated our sovereignty in territorial waters. The Colombian boat was adrift and had its distress signal up due to an engine failure. We await explanations from the US government,” he said on X.

Trump slams Petro

Trump slammed Petro on Sunday, labeling him a“very unpopular leader, with a fresh mouth toward America” and calling him“an illegal drug leader strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs.”

The US President has authorized at least seven known strikes against alleged drug boat in the region, primarily targeting vessels with links to Venezuela.

