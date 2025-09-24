Sheikh Nadeem Urges Students To Pursue Academic, Moral Growth

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Minister of Higher Education has urged students to pursue both scientific and moral development with full awareness, good ethics, proper behaviour and by avoiding the waste of time, particularly when using electronic devices.

Sheikh Neda Mohammad Nadeem made these remarks while addressing a gathering at the Herat University, according to a statement from the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) on Wednesday.

The event was attended by the head of the Ulema Council, the head of the Department for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, the leadership of the Herat University, leaders of private universities in the province, faculty members, and a number of students.

Sheikh Nadeem highlighted the importance of understanding the Islamic system, recognising the enemies of Muslims, and paying attention to both religious and academic values.

He said:“Understanding the Islamic system is an urgent need for students, as after repeated failures, the enemies of Islam now aim to influence our youth through ideology.”

He further advised students:“You must follow the path of academic and moral development with full awareness, good conduct, proper behavior and by avoiding the waste of time, particularly in the use of electronic devices.”

He also encouraged students to align their behaviour with Islamic Sharia law and to consult religious scholars on matters relating to faith and doctrine.

Rahman Al-Aryobi, Deputy Minister for Academic Affairs at the MoHE, emphasised the importance of gratitude for Allah's blessings, adherence to the directives of the leadership of the Islamic Emirate, sincerity in actions, dedication to studies and compliance with higher education regulations. sa/ma

At the gathering, Sheikh Zia