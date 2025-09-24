China Seeks to Revitalize Relations with Canada
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday signaled Beijing’s intent to revitalize and stabilize relations with Canada, pledging deeper cooperation and urging Ottawa to help bring bilateral ties back to a path of healthy and sustainable development, according to state media reports.
During a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Li emphasized China's readiness to take more active and pragmatic steps toward improving relations with Canada.
Li pointed to recent efforts by both countries to advance relations in a “practical and constructive” way—moves he said have received broad support across sectors in both nations.
Marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 20th anniversary of their strategic partnership this year, Li called for a joint commitment to strengthening ties, stressing the importance of mutual respect for core interests and major concerns as the political basis for cooperation.
China also expressed support for expanded exchanges at multiple levels—between governments, political institutions, legislatures, local authorities, and youth communities—aimed at fostering dialogue and building mutual trust.
Trade between China and Canada has rebounded strongly in 2025, with China maintaining its position as Canada’s second-largest trading partner. Li highlighted this momentum and said China is prepared to resolve economic and trade issues through open dialogue while advancing cooperation in key areas including energy, green development, and tourism.
Beijing also urged Ottawa to ensure Chinese businesses operating in Canada are treated fairly and without discrimination.
Addressing broader global dynamics, Li warned against the growing trend of unilateralism, protectionism, and trade barriers, calling for strengthened international cooperation. He stated that China is open to deeper engagement with Canada to support global economic integration, reform efforts at the World Trade Organization, and the creation of a more open global economy that serves collective international interests.
