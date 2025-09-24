Kolkata Metro: Services To Run All Night For Durga Puja 2025? Check Schedule Here
Kolkata Metro: It has been decided to keep metro service running all night on Saptami, Ashtami, Navami nights for the convenience of passengers. The schedule for the Blue Line and Green Line is here
Today is Tritiya, just two days before the main worship begins. Despite some rain, last-minute preparations are on. Many are already pandal hopping for the biggest Bengali festival.
Kolkata Metro has a special plan for festival lovers. All-night services will run on Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami. The authorities released the official schedule on Tuesday.
Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash)Panchami/Shashthi: Morning to 11 PMSaptami-Navami: 1 PM to 4 AM (all night)Dashami: 1 PM to 10 PM
Green Line (Sector V-Howrah Maidan)Panchami/Shashthi: Morning to ~11 PMSaptami: 1:30 PM to ~4 AM (all night)
Green Line (Cont.)Ashtami/Navami: 1:30 PM to ~4 AM (all night)Dashami: 1 PM to ~10:30 PM
