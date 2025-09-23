Kuwait's Amir Rep. Meets Syrian Pres. On UNGA Sidelines
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, met on Tuesday with President of Syria Ahmad Al-Shara on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
At the outset of the meeting, His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir to the Syrian President.
The meeting reviewed close ties between Kuwait and Syria and discussed ways to enhance and develop them in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries.
The meeting was attended by Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chief of Foreign Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)
msa
At the outset of the meeting, His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir to the Syrian President.
The meeting reviewed close ties between Kuwait and Syria and discussed ways to enhance and develop them in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries.
The meeting was attended by Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chief of Foreign Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)
msa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment