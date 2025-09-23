Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait's Amir Rep. Meets Syrian Pres. On UNGA Sidelines

2025-09-23 03:05:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, met on Tuesday with President of Syria Ahmad Al-Shara on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
At the outset of the meeting, His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir to the Syrian President.
The meeting reviewed close ties between Kuwait and Syria and discussed ways to enhance and develop them in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries.
The meeting was attended by Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chief of Foreign Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)
