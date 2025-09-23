Russia Downs Ukrainian Drones Targeting Moscow
(MENAFN) Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced on Tuesday a large-scale assault by Ukrainian drones targeting the Russian capital.
In a statement on a Russian social media platform, the official indicated that since the start of the day, authorities had intercepted 19 drones approaching Moscow.
"Emergency services specialists are working at the sites where debris fell; there have been no reports of casualties or damage in the capital city," Sobyanin added.
In a related statement, the Defense Ministry reported that air defense systems successfully destroyed 69 Ukrainian drones across 10 Russian regions between midnight and 7 am (GMT0400).
Ukraine has not yet responded to Russia’s assertions, and independent confirmation is currently unattainable due to the ongoing conflict.
