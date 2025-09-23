Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Downs Ukrainian Drones Targeting Moscow

Russia Downs Ukrainian Drones Targeting Moscow


2025-09-23 08:40:49
(MENAFN) Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced on Tuesday a large-scale assault by Ukrainian drones targeting the Russian capital.

In a statement on a Russian social media platform, the official indicated that since the start of the day, authorities had intercepted 19 drones approaching Moscow.

"Emergency services specialists are working at the sites where debris fell; there have been no reports of casualties or damage in the capital city," Sobyanin added.

In a related statement, the Defense Ministry reported that air defense systems successfully destroyed 69 Ukrainian drones across 10 Russian regions between midnight and 7 am (GMT0400).

Ukraine has not yet responded to Russia’s assertions, and independent confirmation is currently unattainable due to the ongoing conflict.

MENAFN23092025000045017167ID1110099289

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search