Kazakhstan, Qatar Dig Deep To Expand Agricultural Co-Op In Food Security Push

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Qatar are exploring new opportunities for agricultural cooperation as part of Doha's National Food Security Strategy 2030, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

This issue was discussed during a meeting between Arman Isagaliyev, Kazakhstan's ambassador to Qatar, and Ali Hilal Al-Kawari, CEO of Hassad Food.

Ambassador Isagaliyev emphasized Kazakhstan's readiness to act as a reliable supplier of agricultural products, ensuring stable and long-term cooperation. He noted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's recent Address identified the agro-industrial complex as a strategic priority, aligning closely with Qatar's food security and agricultural innovation goals.

The discussions also highlighted the agreements reached during President Tokayev's 2024 state visit to Doha and the outcomes of the 7th Intergovernmental Commission meeting in Astana earlier this year, which gave new impetus to trade and investment cooperation.

The sides underlined Kazakhstan's favorable investment climate and expressed interest in developing practical steps to expand cooperation. These include optimizing logistics and diversifying routes to enhance the supply of Kazakh products to Qatar.