Attack On Zaporizhzhia: At Least Two People Injured, Cars On Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Preliminary reports indicate that two people have been injured,” he wrote.

Fedorov also published photos of the aftermath of the attack.

Fire and burning cars can be seen.

He later reported that, according to preliminary data, five strikes were made on Zaporizhzhia.

“Warehouses and vehicles have been damaged. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance to the victims,” the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

An air raid alert remains in effect in the city. Monitoring groups warn of the threat of drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. An air raid alert has been declared.