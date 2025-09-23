15-Year-Old Afghan Boy Fatally Shot By Police In Canada's Longueuil

MENAFN - Khaama Press) The Afghan community in Canada and abroad is mourning the tragic death of 15-year-old Afghan boy, Nooran Rezayi, who was fatally shot by police during an intervention in Longueuil, Quebec, on Sunday afternoon. His grieving family insists he was unarmed, and they are calling for justice and accountability.

According to Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), police were dispatched at 2:48 p.m. following a 911 call reporting“a group of armed young men” in the Saint-Hubert district, near the intersection of Joseph-Daignault and Monaco streets. Officers arrived ten minutes later and confronted a group of teenagers.

Witnesses say most of the youths fled into nearby woods, but Nooran remained in place with his hands raised. Friends present at the scene told La Presse that the teenager attempted to open his backpack to show police he had no weapon when officers fired twice, striking him in the chest and abdomen. Police attempted resuscitation while waiting for paramedics, but the boy was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Nooran's father, Sharif Rezayi, was overcome with grief at the site where his son died. Surrounded by relatives, he cried:“Oh my God, they killed my baby. We need justice for my son.” He insisted that Nooran had only schoolbooks in his bag, not a weapon.

Family of Nooran Rezayi demands for justice.

The BEI has opened a formal investigation into the circumstances of the shooting, with support from Montreal police (SPVM). Authorities have not confirmed whether any firearm was recovered at the scene, leaving many questions unanswered.

Community members and neighbors have expressed outrage at what they describe as a rapid and excessive use of force.“These are children. It happened so fast,” said one resident. Another parent, Mustapha Tamani, noted:“This could have been my child. As citizens, we want transparency. A child lost his life.”

Family members have not ruled out legal action against the police. Cousin Khademi Ali stated:“We want justice. Police are supposed to protect the public, not kill the public.”

The tragedy has sparked anger and sorrow within Montreal's Afghan diaspora and across Afghan communities worldwide. The case now rests with Quebec's independent watchdog, as the Rezayi family continues to demand answers.

