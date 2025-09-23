Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Platinum Hotels By Sheltech Wins Three Awards At SATA 2025

Platinum Hotels By Sheltech Wins Three Awards At SATA 2025


2025-09-23 06:10:40
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Platinum Hotels by Sheltech has brought home three accolades from the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025.

Platinum Hotels by Sheltech is a premier hospitality brand under Sheltech (Pvt) Ltd.

Known for its quality service, stylish accommodations, and prime city locations, Platinum Hotels caters to both corporate and leisure travelers.

Its portfolio includes Platinum Grand, a boutique luxury hotel, and Platinum Residence, an upscale city and business hotel offering comfort, convenience, and value.

With these honors, Platinum Hotels by Sheltech remains committed to excellence, innovation, and continues to set new benchmarks for quality and excellence in the country's hospitality sector, said a release.

  • T

MENAFN23092025000163011034ID1110098430

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search