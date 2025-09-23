Platinum Hotels By Sheltech Wins Three Awards At SATA 2025

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Platinum Hotels by Sheltech has brought home three accolades from the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025.

Platinum Hotels by Sheltech is a premier hospitality brand under Sheltech (Pvt) Ltd.

Known for its quality service, stylish accommodations, and prime city locations, Platinum Hotels caters to both corporate and leisure travelers.

Its portfolio includes Platinum Grand, a boutique luxury hotel, and Platinum Residence, an upscale city and business hotel offering comfort, convenience, and value.

With these honors, Platinum Hotels by Sheltech remains committed to excellence, innovation, and continues to set new benchmarks for quality and excellence in the country's hospitality sector, said a release.

