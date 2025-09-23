Umerov Discusses Purchase Of US Weapons And Security Guarantees For Ukraine With Kellogg
"As part of the delegation of the President of Ukraine, ahead of the start of the UN General Assembly in New York, we held a meeting with the Special Representative of the President of the United States, General Keith Kellogg. The focus was on weapons and security. We discussed agreements on the procurement of American weapons and joint drone programs that will strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities," Umerov said.
He added that the parties also discussed security guarantees and the protection of Ukrainian airspace.
“Partnership with the United States is critically important for strengthening our air defense and scaling up weapons production,” the NSDC secretary emphasized.Read also: Umerov , Kubilius discuss Ukraine's integration into EU defense industr
He thanked the United States for its consistent support and President Donald Trump's efforts to end the war and protect the lives of Ukrainians.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in a UN Security Council meeting on the Ukrainian issue on Tuesday , attend a coalition meeting on the return of children, and hold bilateral meetings, including with White House Chief Donald Trump.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment