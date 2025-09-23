Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Umerov Discusses Purchase Of US Weapons And Security Guarantees For Ukraine With Kellogg

2025-09-23 09:06:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Umerov reported this on Facebook .

"As part of the delegation of the President of Ukraine, ahead of the start of the UN General Assembly in New York, we held a meeting with the Special Representative of the President of the United States, General Keith Kellogg. The focus was on weapons and security. We discussed agreements on the procurement of American weapons and joint drone programs that will strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities," Umerov said.

He added that the parties also discussed security guarantees and the protection of Ukrainian airspace.

“Partnership with the United States is critically important for strengthening our air defense and scaling up weapons production,” the NSDC secretary emphasized.

Read also: Umerov , Kubilius discuss Ukraine's integration into EU defense industr

He thanked the United States for its consistent support and President Donald Trump's efforts to end the war and protect the lives of Ukrainians.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in a UN Security Council meeting on the Ukrainian issue on Tuesday , attend a coalition meeting on the return of children, and hold bilateral meetings, including with White House Chief Donald Trump.

