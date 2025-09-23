General Staff: Oil Refineries In Russia Hit, Two Aircraft Damaged In Occupied Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff reported this on Facebook .

As part of reducing the enemy's offensive potential and complicating the supply of fuel and ammunition to Russian army units, on the night of September 23, Ukraine's missile and artillery units together with the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the line production dispatching station (LPDS) 8-N near the village of Naytopovychi in Russia's Bryansk region.

The 8-N LPDS is part of the main oil pipeline complex 8-N LPDS – Stalnoy Kon LPDS. The facility has strategic importance for supplying oil products to the Russian army.

A confirmed strike hit a pump-compressor station, causing a subsequent fire in the area.

Also confirmed was a repeated strike by the Unmanned Systems Forces units on the Samara LPDS in Russia's Samara region.

The General Staff reminded that this facility mixes high- and low-sulfur crude oil from various fields to form the Urals export-grade crude oil.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, strikes on two aircraft at the Kacha military airfield in Crimea have been confirmed.

“Enemy assets were struck by the units of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine,” the General Staff reported.

The results and extent of damage are being clarified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the General Staff confirmed the destruction of large stockpiles of Russian strike drones and a field ammunition depot in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Photo illustrative: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)