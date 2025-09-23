Ukraine And South Korea Preparing 13 More Joint Economic Projects

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kuleba announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“The focus is on cooperation within the framework of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF). Ukraine has already submitted an official request for concessional financing to purchase 20 high-speed electric trains manufactured in Korea,” the statement reads.

Kuleba emphasized that this is the largest economic project between the two countries and marks a major step toward modernizing Ukraine's railway system. The project will be carried out through an open and transparent tender involving all leading Korean manufacturers.

Southn companies to join Ukraine's reconstruction – memorandum signed in Seoul

Separately, the discussion touched on launching new mechanisms that would allow Ukrainian communities to acquire heavy machinery for infrastructure recovery. One proposal involves establishing a Ukrainian International Leasing Company in partnership with Korean counterparts.

The ministers also discussed projects under the official development assistance program. Currently, six joint projects are underway, with approximately 13 more in preparation. These include the construction of a Railway Traffic Control Center, modernization and support for Ukrainian aviation, and the creation of a heavy construction equipment training center in Zhytomyr.

As previously reported, during his working visit to the Republic of Korea, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba held a series of meetings and negotiations focused on Ukraine's key recovery priorities.

Photo credit: Telegram / Oleksii Kuleba