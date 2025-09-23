Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Still Capable Of Conducting Offensive Operations In Black Sea - Navy Spox

2025-09-23 09:06:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced on television by Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“The missile carriers went out [to sea] today and have already returned. In fact, even their presence in the military harbor is also a threat, because it takes only a few hours to go out and fire, so we consider this threat to be constantly present,” Pletenchuk said.

According to him, the main responsibility for countering missile threats currently lies with the Air Force and the air defense units of the Ground Forces. At the same time, the Navy remains part of the air defense system, especially in cases where targets can be hit with standard weapons from the sea. This primarily concerns drones, which regularly enter from the sea and pose a serious danger, given the power of the warheads they currently carry, he said.

Read also: Russian forces attempt to consolidate positions near Odradne in Velykyi Burluk sector – military

Pletenchuk also said that at present, there are no actual sorties by the enemy with the aim of advancing in the water area.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Odesa region, one of the units of the Ukrainian Navy neutralized an anti-ship sea mine that was drifting in the open sea.

