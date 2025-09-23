Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Attorney: Air India Crash Not Caused By Pilot Error

US Attorney: Air India Crash Not Caused By Pilot Error


2025-09-23 06:10:39
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka : US attorney Mike Andrews, representing the majority of families affected by the June 12 Air India crash in Ahmedabad, has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to obtain flight data recorder (FDR) information.

The move comes amid claims that the crash of Flight AI171 may have been caused by a water leak-induced electrical failure-not pilot error.

Andrews argues that new evidence points to a leak in the aircraft's potable water system, which may have led to a short circuit in the electronics equipment (EE) bays.

He contends this malfunction likely triggered automatic shutdown of the fuel control switches, resulting in a catastrophic dual engine failure shortly after takeoff.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, is among the models cited in a recent FAA Airworthiness Directive (AD) issued May 14.

The directive warns of waterline coupling failures that allow moisture to enter EE bays, potentially causing electrical shorts and system outages critical to flight safety.

The FAA directive mandates inspections of sealants, barrier tapes, and structural protections designed to prevent water intrusion in Boeing 787-8, 787-9, and 787-10 aircraft.

Air India Flight AI171 crashed just 90 seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing all 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground - a total of 260 fatalities.

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) reported that both engines shut down unexpectedly during the initial climb.

If proven, Andrews' claims could shift the focus of the investigation from pilot error to a critical systems failure, potentially linked to known design vulnerabilities.

-B

MENAFN23092025000163011034ID1110098429

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search