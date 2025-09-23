Azerbaijan's Ganja And Gabala Roll Out Red Carpet For Fans At 3Rd CIS Games (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Fan zones will be set up in Azerbaijan's Ganja and Gabala as part of the 3rd CIS Games, Trend reports.

Such a zone will be set up in front of the Executive Authority building in Ganja, and in Heydar Aliyev Park in Gabala.

The fan zones will host various sports, entertainment, and cultural programs for residents and visitors.

The concept for the zones includes a stage, interactive play areas, photo zones, mascot encounters, food and beverage kiosks, a children's corner, an art corner, a sports zone, as well as DJ performances and music programs.

The fan zones are designed to create a festive atmosphere for everyone from morning until evening.

The 3rd CIS Games will be held from September 28 through October 8, 2025, in seven cities of Azerbaijan: Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankendi. The opening and closing ceremonies will take place at the Ganja City Stadium.