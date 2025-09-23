Northern Italy Faces Severe Flooding, Landslides
(MENAFN) Intense storms swept through northern Italy, triggering floods, landslides, and widespread disruption, with one tourist reported missing in Piedmont and multiple regions placed under high weather warnings, authorities stated on Tuesday.
In Milan, the Seveso River “overflowed its banks on Monday,” compelling firefighters to evacuate numerous schools and residents from inundated areas.
The nearby Lambro River also rose to perilous levels, leading to the deployment of mobile flood barriers.
Officials noted that “more than 650 emergency interventions were carried out across Lombardy, with over 200 firefighters mobilized,” according to an Italian news agency.
A mother and her 10-month-old infant were “rescued from the roof of their car in Monza and Brianza province” after becoming trapped by floodwaters.
In Florence, a pine tree toppled onto a parked van, though fortunately no injuries occurred.
In Spigno Monferrato, Piedmont, search operations are ongoing for a German tourist who vanished amid flash floods.
Italy’s Civil Protection Department issued “orange alerts for Lombardy, Veneto, and Lazio,” cautioning about hydrogeological and flood hazards.
Meanwhile, “yellow alerts remain in place across large parts of Piedmont, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Tuscany, Umbria, Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Sicily, and Sardinia.”
