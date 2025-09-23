'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Set to Return to ABC Screens
(MENAFN) ABC will bring back the highly popular late-night program "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday, following a brief suspension due to comments made by host Jimmy Kimmel about the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. The suspension, which lasted nearly a week, was announced by The Walt Disney Company on Monday.
In a statement, Disney explained the decision to pause production, citing the desire to avoid exacerbating an already tense national situation. "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," the company said.
The statement continued, noting that after careful discussions with Kimmel, a decision was made to return the show on Tuesday. "We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday," Disney added.
The suspension follows remarks made by Kimmel during his monologue last week. The host had speculated that Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Kirk's death, might have been aligned with pro-Trump Republican views. “The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.
The move by ABC quickly garnered support from President Donald Trump, who praised the suspension. Trump and other administration officials have claimed that the "radical left" is responsible for Kirk’s death, while dismissing the notion that political violence is a problem on both sides.
In addition, U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr warned last week that the agency could take action against Disney and ABC. Carr noted that the FCC might consider revoking licenses for ABC affiliate stations as a potential penalty.
However, the suspension also sparked significant support for Kimmel from within Hollywood. Over 400 prominent figures, including Tom Hanks and Jennifer Aniston, signed an open letter organized by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), voicing their backing for the host.
