Russia Targets Ukraine's Odesa Region with Airstike
(MENAFN) Russian forces targeted Ukrainian military positions and foreign mercenaries in the Odesa region on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.
The ministry described the attacks as retaliation for what it termed a "terrorist attack" on civilian areas in the Crimean resort town of Foros, which occurred on Sunday.
Additionally, Russian troops struck drone storage facilities at Shkolny airfield in Odesa, which were allegedly used in the Ukrainian assault, the ministry said.
The Ukrainian drone strike in Foros resulted in the deaths of three people and left 16 others injured, as reported by regional head Sergei Aksyonov on his Telegram channel Sunday.
