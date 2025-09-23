Dividing People On Basis Of Religion Or Caste Is Dangerous For The Country: BJP's Rohan Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Sep 23 (IANS) Supporting the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to curb caste-based political practices, BJP national spokesperson Rohan Gupta on Tuesday said that dividing people on the basis of religion or caste is a threat to national unity and development.

His remarks come in the wake of the state government's recent directive banning caste-based political rallies, vehicle stickers, and signboards, in accordance with a September 16 Allahabad High Court ruling aimed at curbing caste-based discrimination and glorification.

Speaking to IANS, Gupta said: "I don't think it is right to divide the people of this country in any way. Those who do politics by dividing people on the basis of religion or caste, those who indulge in appeasement, or who try to instil fear among communities for political gain, are dangerous for the country."

He emphasised the importance of following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-oriented vision.

"India must walk the path of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. We should reject the politics of division. Appeasement politics is done only for vote banks. The people of this country are aware of such tactics, and I am confident they will continue to support PM Modi's vision,” he said.

Gupta further added,“Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, India is on the path of rapid development. The 140 crore citizens of this country are moving forward with the spirit of unity. By embracing the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', we will make India a developed nation by 2047."

The Uttar Pradesh government's sweeping order includes the immediate removal of caste references from police records and public notices. Vehicles displaying caste-based stickers or slogans are now subject to fines under the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to a senior official, the move aligns with the Allahabad High Court's judgment in Praveen Chetri vs State of UP and Others, which prohibits the police from mentioning the caste of accused persons and mandates the elimination of caste glorification from public and digital spaces.

In an official circular, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar instructed all departments that caste will no longer be mentioned in First Information Reports (FIRs), arrest memos, or other police documents. Instead, individuals will be identified by their parents' names.

The government has also ordered the immediate removal of caste symbols, slogans, and references from noticeboards, vehicles, and signboards at police stations. Caste-based rallies and politically motivated public events have been banned across the state. Law enforcement has been directed to monitor social media and take strict action against content promoting caste pride or hatred.

Additionally, authorities have been tasked with removing signboards in towns and villages that promote caste identity or label areas by caste.