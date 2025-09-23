Thunder Gold Announces Fully Funded Phase Three Drill Program At Tower Mountain

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) (" Thunder Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the fully funded Phase Three drill program at its 100%-owned, 2,500-hectare, Tower Mountain Gold Property, located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The recently completed Phase Two drilling as announced on September 8, 2025 confirmed Tower Mountain as a highly consistent and scalable gold system, demonstrating the potential for a much larger discovery. The Phase Three drill program is scheduled to commence October 1st, 2025. Key Highlights:

Phase Three Fully Funded Drill Program to begin October 1, 2025 at Tower Mountain.

2,000 metres planned, with ~70% focused on infill drilling along the 1,800-metre western contact of the Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex (" TMIC ").

Strategic program designed to advance a pit-constrained Mineral Resource Estimate for the western TMIC contact.

Program will target gaps in drill coverage to support geological confidence and future resource classification.

Phase Two results validated continuity of mineralization and demonstrated strong potential to expand mineralization footprint elsewhere around the TMIC. Rising gold prices and the project's infrastructure advantages support rapid advancement toward development. Wes Hanson, President and CEO, states, "We are strategically focusing the Phase Three drilling to rapidly establish the resource potential of the western TMIC contact. Phase Two drilling not only reinforced Tower Mountain's scale and consistency but also validated our approach by demonstrating mineralization continuity and the opportunity to significantly expand the footprint within the western contact of the TMIC. Phase Three drilling is designed to build on that success by closing the gaps in our coverage, strengthening geological confidence, and move us decisively towards an initial Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the entire western contact of the TMIC. With gold prices at multi-year highs and robust infrastructure already in place, we are in a strong position to accelerate resource definition while continuing to explore the broader TMIC perimeter. Our strategy is deliberate: establish a robust, near-surface, open-pittable resource that could serve as the foundation for future mining operations, while preserving the upside of systematic discovery across the 2,500-hectare property. Tower Mountain is uniquely positioned to evolve into a district-scale opportunity, delivering long-term value to shareholders and meaningful benefits to Northwestern Ontario." Phase Three Drill Program Overview (Reference FIGURE 1.0) 3738-Target To date, a total of seven (7) holes test the 3738-Target area, which is a 300-metre long by 150-metre wide gap between the Bench and Ellen targets. These holes indicate a weight-averaged grade of 0.93 g/t Au (capped at 9.0 g/t Au) over an average downhole interval length of 77.0 metres. Significant results include:

TM24-137

TM24-138

TM25-178

TM25-180 1.80 g/t Au over 41.0 metres (capped at 9.0 g/t Au)

0.71 g/t Au over 119.0 metres

1.25 g/t Au over 103.5 metres and

0.73 g/t Au over 79.5 metres

The Phase Two drill program suggests the 3738-Target mineralization may offer sub-vertical continuity.

A total of five (5) holes (1,050 metres) are currently planned to test the 3738-Target (Reference Figure 2.0).

Hole TM25-180 shall be deepened 100 metres as the last 16.5 metres returned an average grade of 1.87 g/t Au.

Hole TM25-181 shall be deepened 200 metres to intersect 100 metres vertically below the TM25-180 intercept.

Hole TM25-183 (200 metres) targets the area 100 metres above TM25-180.

Holes TM25-184 and 185 (525 metres) are targeted 100 metres above and below hole TM25-178 which intersected 1.25 g/t Au over 103.5 metres.

A Target

To-date, twelve (12) holes have tested the at-surface mineralization at the A-Target returning a weight-averaged grade of 1.29 g/t Au (capped at 9.0 g/t Au) over an average interval length of 22.7 metres. Significant results include:

TM21-108

TM21-117

TM21-118

TM21-119

TM22-130

TM25-175

TM25-176 3.66 g/t Au over 23.9 metres (capped at 9.0 g/t Au) starting at 3.7 metres

1.31 g/t Au over 30.0 metres starting at 5.0 metres

1.43 g/t Au over 33.0 metres starting at 5.0 metres

1.81 g/t Au over 40.5 metres starting at 6.5 metres

0.98 g/t Au over 19.5 metres (capped at 9.0 g/t Au) starting at 2.7 metres

0.78 g/t Au over 33.0 metres starting at 39.0 metres and

0.71 g/t Au over 25.5 metres (capped at 9.0 g/t Au) starting at 13.5 metres

As at the 3738-Target, the Phase Two drilling suggests sub-vertical continuity of the mineralization. The Phase Three drill program is designed to test this observation with a fence of holes targeting the interpreted dip 100 metres below the current drill coverage.

Two (2) holes (TM25-186 and 187) are currently proposed to test the down dip continuation of the A-Target (Reference Figure 2.0). Both holes are 100 metres in length and target the area 50 metres below the historical drilling described above.

The remaining 950 metres of the Phase Three drill program shall be held in reserve pending visual observation of the currently planned holes. Additional holes may be added at both the 3738 and A-Targets as warranted.

The Company is also considering drilling the UV-Target during the Phase Three drill program. TM04-09 (1.82 g/t Au (capped at 9.0 g/t Au) over 78.0 metres) and TM04-24 (0.93 g/t Au over 88.5 metres) offer a compelling target that remains open to the northwest along strike. These holes currently define the northwest limit of the UV-Target, but access may not be possible until winter.







FIGURE 1.0 DIAMOND DRILL PLAN - WESTERN CONTACT AREA – TOWER MOUNTAIN PROPERTY

Intervals greater than 0.50 g/t Au shown in red.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









FIGURE 2.0 PHASE THREE DIAMOND DRILL PLAN – 3738 & A TARGETS

Intervals greater than 0.50 g/t Au shown in red.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Diamond drilling utilizes NQ diameter tooling. The core is received at the on-site logging facility where it is, photographed, logged for geotechnical, physical properties and geological data. Samples are identified, recorded, and cut in half by wet diamond saw. Half the core is sent for assay at an accredited laboratory with the remaining half core stored on site. A standard sample length of 1.5 meters is typically employed, varying only at major lithological contacts. Certified standards and blanks are randomly inserted into the sample stream and constitute approximately 10% of the sample stream. Certified standards and blank performance is monitored with any failures evaluated and investigated to determine if said failure is a result of error during submission. Any unexplained failures are identified and the five samples preceding and following the failure are re-assayed. In addition, standards and blanks are inserted into the re-assayed interval stream to monitor analytical performance. Samples are shipped to the Activation Laboratories Ltd. facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where sample preparation and analyses are completed. All samples are analyzed for gold using a 30-gram lead collection fire assay fusion (FA) with an atomic absorption (AAS) finish. All assay results greater than 5.0 g/t Au are re-assayed using a gravimetric analysis. All assays greater than 30.0 g/t Au are re-assayed using screen metallics where a representative 1000-gram sample is split sieved at 149μm. Assays are performed on the entire +149 μm fraction and two splits of the -149 μm fraction. A final assay is calculated based on the weight of each size fraction.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Thunder Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The 100%-owned Tower Mountain Gold Property is located adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway, approximately 50-km west of the international port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The 2,500-hectare property surrounds the largest, exposed, intrusive complex in the eastern Shebandowan Greenstone Belt where most known gold occurrences have been described as occurring either within, or proximal to, intrusive rocks. Gold at Tower Mountain is localized within extremely altered rocks surrounding the Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex, a multi-phase, long duration intrusive complex that control gold distribution on the Property. Historical drilling has established anomalous gold extending out from the intrusive contact for over 500 metres along a 1,500-metre strike length, to depths of over 500 metres from surface. The remaining 75% of the perimeter surrounding the intrusion shows identical geology, alteration, and geophysical response, offering a compelling exploration opportunity.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold is advancing the Tower Mountain Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario – an emerging gold system with the scale, consistency, and quality to support a long-life, open-pit operation. Results from our disciplined drill programs have consistently reinforced confidence in the continuity and predictability of the discovery, while highlighting significant potential for expansion across multiple zones of the Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex. With industry-leading drilling costs, existing infrastructure and a skilled local workforce, Tower Mountain represents a rare combination of size, scalability, and cost-effective growth.

At Thunder Gold, our vision is clear: to unlock a discovery that has the potential to become a transformational gold project, delivering long-term value for shareholders while contributing to the future of Canada's mining industry. For more information about the Company, please visit:

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO