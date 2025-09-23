Maxus Mining Partners With Palliser Exploration And Commences Project Evaluation Of Four Critical Minerals Properties

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxus Mining Inc. (“” or the“”) (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V), is pleased to announce the launch of its 2025 exploration partnership with Palliser Exploration Ltd. (“”) across its four critical minerals projects: the Quarry Project, Hurley Project, Lotto Project and the Alturas Project (the“” or the“”) located in British Columbia, Canada (Please see Figure 1).

The Company has contracted Palliser to execute its upcoming 2025 Field Program (the“ Program ”). Palliser is an experienced geologic and exploration consultancy with a proven track record of successful project delivery. The Program involves on-site field evaluation of all four Properties, aimed at gaining a better understanding of the geological and structural controls on mineralization at each project site. Field teams are expected to mobilize on Tuesday, September 23rd, 2025.

“Partnering with Palliser Exploration represents an exciting step forward for Maxus as we advance our critical mineral projects in British Columbia,” stated Scott Walters, Chief Executive Officer of Maxus.“Palliser brings proven expertise in project execution and geological evaluation, which will be instrumental in unlocking the potential of our portfolio. We look forward to updating shareholders as the 2025 exploration program progresses.”









Figure 1. Regional Map of Maxus Mining Projects

Quarry Project

The 2,632-hectare Property is located on the north side of the Osilinka River, between Tenakhi and Wasi creeks, approximately 46 kilometres northwest of Germansen Landing. The historic Quarry showing is exposed in a limestone quarry, where recrystallized and dolomitized limestones of the Neoproterozoic Ingenika Group host mineralized quartz veins. Documented minerals include sphalerite, galena, cerussite, chalcopyrite, boulangerite, malachite, azurite, and possibly stibnite1.

Historical sampling highlights the property's high-grade potential. In 1991, a sample returned assays of 20% Sb, 0.89 g/t Au, 3.8% Cu, 42.5% Pb, and 0.65 g/t Ag 1 . Earlier grab samples collected in 1954 averaged 83.5% Pb and 1575 g/t Ag 1 .

The site offers reliable, year-round access, supporting ongoing exploration initiatives.

Hurley Project

The Project consists of two (2) blocks of claims, Hurley East Block and Hurley West Block, and is situated seven (7) kilometres south-east of the village of Gold Bridge, and ten (10) kilometres east of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold1. Soil and vegetation sampling in the surrounding areas indicate there is a strong positive geochemical correlation in the soil samples between gold and associated elements silver (+0.69), As (+0.86) and Sb (+0.84)2.

Hurley East Block

At the Hurley East Block, the adjacent Reliance Gold Project reported intervals that include 19.2% Sb and 2.16 g/t Au over 0.5m encountered during their 2024 drilling campaign3. A total of 199 gold assay composites were re-calculated to include antimony results from the 108 DDH, 84 RC, and 24 roadcut channels completed by Endurance Gold which has resulted in a composite average sampled length of 10.1 metres and weighted average grade of 4.55 gpt gold, 0.20% antimony, and 4.97 gpt AuEQ3.

The Hurley East Block is underlain by undivided sedimentary rocks of the Cayoosh Assemblage which is of Jurassic to Cretaceous Age as well as marine and sedimentary rocks of the Bridge River Complex of Middle Mississippian to Middle Jurassic Age. The Cayoosh Assemblage and the Bridge River Complex are separated by northwest-trending fault-contacts.

The Hurley East Block is to the immediate south of a gold-antimony past producer named the Mary Mac Main Zone (“ Mary Mac ”) and a developed gold- antimony prospect. The host rocks at the Mary Mac prospect are analogous to those on the Property. Mary Mac produced four (4) tonnes of stibnite/day with the grades reaching 20% over 2.1 meters and reserves of 13.6 to 18.1 thousand tonnes4. Indicated reserves for the Mary Mac Main Zone have been reported to be 78,500 tonnes at 2.9 grams/tonne gold and the North Zone it was 39,200 tonnes at 2.3 grams/tonne gold4.

Mary Mac South Zone mineralization consists of globular stibnite (antimony ore mineral – Sb2S3) and pyrite; where historical reserves calculated in 1983 are 27,300 tonnes at 8.18 grams/tonne gold5. Gray Rock, a past producer, is located immediately west of the southern boundary and reportedly contains 70,488 tonnes of proven, probable, and possible historical reserves grading 3% Sb, 2.1% Pb, and 342.8 grams/tonne Ag6. The mineralized corridor appears to trend onto the Project, where past work identified rock, soil, and silt samples within the center of the Property anomalous in antimony, gold, and silver.

Hurley West Block

At the Hurley West Block, three narrow quartz-calcite veins containing minor disseminated pyrite, chalcopyrite and stibnite occur in a quartz diorite stock near the contact with Hurley sediments and volcanics7. The southwestern part of the historical Stibnite Prospect is located just east of the Hurley West Block and consists of 25-centimetres-wide veins in 60-metre-long shears with an average grade of 8.9 % antimony7. The Hurley West Block is underlain by marine and sedimentary rocks of the Bridge River Complex.

Lotto Project

The Lotto Tungsten Project (“Lotto”) lies within the Kootenay region and Trail Creek Mining Division of British Columbia, a prolific mineral district known for its resource potential and well-developed infrastructure that support sustained exploration activity. Lotto is located 19 km west-southwest of Castlegar on the Crowsnest Highway and consists of 426 hectares. Lotto contains the Lotto 3 showing which consists of scheelite (tungsten mineral) mineralization within a 9-meter-wide quartz vein exposed along a highway roadcut. Disseminated scheelite occurs in quartz veins just northwest of the main showing and in several places west of the highway8.

A selected grab sample taken in 1980 from a quartz vein with scheelite assayed 10.97% in 2006, Astral Mining Corporation conducted a helicopter-borne geophysical (electromagnetic survey on the area as part of the JJ property) which showed the area is underlain by Paleozoic argillaceous quartzites and argillites which may be part of the Lower Jurassic Rossland Group. These metamorphosed sediments have been intruded by the Middle to late Jurassic Nelson Intrusions, comprised mainly of granite and granodiorite, and then later by Middle Eocene Coryell Intrusion syenite and associated dykes8.

Alturas Project

The Project is comprised of two claim blocks, Alturas West, positioned on the area of Dolly Varden, and Alturas East, positioned between Whitewater and Brennan Mountains roughly 29 kilometres northeast of New Denver, British Columbia. The region is recognized for its strong antimony, silver, and gold potential.

Alturas West

The Alturas West property covers a shear zone overprinted by quartz veining hosting disseminated pyrite and argentiferous tetrahedrite with minor stibnite and chalcopyrite. The vein system strikes east, dipping 55 degrees north. Quartz veining is 0.6 to 3.6 meters thick and has been traced for 600 meters along strike9. A 4-kilogram sample of dumped material from a historic adit on the property assayed 1.3 grams per ton Au and 1,596 grams per ton Ag. There is a lack of geological information on the occurrence, however, the 1928 Minister of Mines Annual Report describes a 1.2m quartz vein which carries disseminated to massive stibnite hosted in (or associated with) serpentinite ultramafic rock locally altered to listwanite quartz-carbonate-mariposite9.

The Alturas West block had a recent antimony discovery saw ultra-high grade naturally occurring antimony at their Alturas Project returning assays up to 69.98% Sb10.

Alturas East

The Alturas East property is situated two kilometres northwest along strike of the Highland Surprise Mine, a past-producing mine defined by polymetallic veins containing gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper11.

The property hosts the Olympus East and West historic showings, which are outlined by NE-striking subparallel veins associated with mineralization styles similar to the Highland Surprise Mine (gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper). This highlights the multi-element potential of the Alturas East area. Historic surface sampling in the Olympus East and West showings uncovered grades of 6.56 ounces per ton Ag; 0.95% Cu; 3.90% Pb; and 9.32% Zn. A shear zone trending 330 degrees has been mapped across the property, intersecting the serpentinite body along its western margin12.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Morgan Verge, P.Geo., Technical Advisor of the Company and a“qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by operators unrelated to Maxus have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at the Projects. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Projects.

A bout Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and if warranted, developing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is working towards progressing its diverse portfolio of exploration properties which includes approximately 14,989 hectares of prospective terrane comprising 8,812 hectares amongst three antimony projects, 3,123 hectares encompassing the Penny Copper Project & the remaining 3,054 hectares comprising the Lotto Tungsten Project.

The Penny Copper Project covers approximately 3,123 hectares and has seen exploration activity throughout the last 100+ years with recent work including rock sampling and minor geological mapping†. The Penny Copper Project is located near the major past producing Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia, an area that has stimulated both junior and major exploration company activities in the past year. Additionally, the Penny Copper Project saw a 2017 work program return 17 grab samples, which returned copper values up to 1,046 ppm Cu (TK17-149c), 1,808 ppm Cu (TK17-28) and 2,388 ppm Cu (TK17-12)†.

At the Quarry Antimony Project, in well-established British Columbia, Canada, one historical sample taken assayed 0.89 ppm Au, 3.8% Cu, 0.34% Zn, 42.5% Pb, and 0.65% ppm Ag and 20% Sb‡. A selected grab sample taken in 1980 at the Lotto Tungsten Project from a quartz vein with scheelite assayed 10.97% WO3§. Additionally, the Alturas and Hurley Antimony projects are strategically positioned; Alturas Project had a recent antimony discovery which saw high-grade naturally occurring antimony with assays up to 69.98% Sb¶; Hurley neighbours Endurance Gold Corp.'s Reliance Gold Project which saw antimony results from 2024 work programs include 19.2% Sb and 2.16 ppm Au over 0.5 m encountered during the 2024 drilling program‖.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at