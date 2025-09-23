Typhoon Ragasa Claims Three Lives in Philippines
(MENAFN) The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirmed Tuesday that the death toll from Super Typhoon Ragasa has risen to three, with two additional fatalities and six people still missing.
According to the PCG, a fishing boat carrying 13 crew members capsized off the coast of Sta. Ana town in Cagayan province. The incident, triggered by powerful waves, led to the death of one individual and left six others missing, although six were rescued. The boat had been anchored, seeking shelter when it overturned.
In another tragic development, the body of a 67-year-old male was recovered by coast guard personnel along the shoreline of Agoo town in La Union. The victim had gone missing after slipping into a river on Monday.
Local authorities also reported that a 74-year-old man was killed in a landslide that struck his vehicle, along with three other cars, on a highway in Tuba town, Benguet province, Monday afternoon.
Typhoon Ragasa exited the Philippines on Tuesday morning, but its destructive impact continues to be felt across the region.
