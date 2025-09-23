​​FTSE 100 Rises As Wall Street Hits New Highs

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Individual stock winners drive market sentiment

​Kingfisher emerged as the standout performer, jumping up to 20% in its best single-day move in 17 years. The home improvement retailer raised guidance and reported exceptionally strong big-ticket sales, demonstrating consumer resilience in discretionary spending. The company's decision to accelerate its share buyback programme further boosted investor confidence.

Smiths Group contributed to the positive sentiment with a 5% gain after results beat expectations across multiple metrics. Analysts described the company's guidance as particularly healthy, suggesting sustained momentum in its industrial operations. The engineering group's performance reflects broader strength in the UK's manufacturing sector.

Kingspan surged 13% in Dublin following news of a potential initial public offering (IPO) for its ADVNSYS unit in Amsterdam. This corporate action highlights ongoing appetite for growth investments in the construction technology sector. The move could unlock significant value for shareholders while providing the subsidiary with greater strategic flexibility.

​Not all stocks participated in the rally, with Raspberry PI falling as much as 8% on weaker first-half profit. Concerns over rising DRAM costs weighed on the technology stock despite shares remaining well above IPO levels. This divergence in performance underscores the importance of company-specific fundamentals in current market conditions.

​Wall Street extends record-breaking run

​US markets delivered another session of record highs, with the Dow Jones , S&P 500 , and Nasdaq 100 all closing at fresh peaks for the third consecutive session. The S&P 500 advanced 0.4% whilst the Nasdaq gained 0.7%, demonstrating continued strength in both broad market indices. This sustained momentum reflects robust corporate earnings and improving economic data.

​Technology stocks led the charge, with Nvidia rising 3.9% after announcing a substantial $100 billion investment pledge in OpenAI. This commitment to artificial intelligence development reinforces the sector's growth narrative and investor confidence. Apple climbed 4.3% on reports of strong demand upgrades for the iPhone 17, suggesting continued consumer appetite for premium technology products.

Federal Reserve policy signals create mixed messages

​Federal Reserve (Fed) communications delivered mixed signals to markets, with some policymakers expressing caution about further interest rate cuts. These comments followed last week's monetary easing, suggesting the central bank remains data-dependent in its approach. Governor Miran argued that current rates remain too restrictive despite recent adjustments, highlighting internal debate within the Fed.

​Markets are pricing in a 90% probability of an October rate cut, with additional easing expected in December. This aggressive pricing reflects traders' interpretation of recent economic data and Fed communications. The disconnect between some policymakers' hawkish comments and market expectations could create volatility in coming weeks.

​Gold reaches new heights amid rate cut expectations

​Gold hit another record high, touching $3,759.00 per ounce as precious metals benefited from expectations of further Fed easing. The metal's performance reflects both its traditional safe-haven appeal and its sensitivity to real interest rates. Lower nominal rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold.

​London-listed mining stocks participated in the rally, with several gold producers posting significant gains alongside the underlying commodity . This correlation demonstrates how gold trading opportunities can extend beyond direct commodity exposure to related equity plays. The mining sector's performance often amplifies moves in underlying precious metal prices.

​Asian markets maintain upward momentum

​Asian equity markets extended their positive momentum, with South Korea and Taiwan reaching fresh highs driven by artificial intelligence optimism. The technology-heavy composition of these markets positions them well to benefit from AI investment themes. Semiconductor and technology hardware companies continue to attract significant investor interest across the region.

​Chinese blue-chip stocks showed some weakness despite broader regional strength, reflecting ongoing concerns about domestic economic conditions.

​Japan's market remained closed for a national holiday, removing a significant regional participant from today's trading.

​The sustained strength in Asian technology stocks reflects both fundamental improvements and positioning flows from international investors. This sector rotation towards AI-beneficiary companies spans multiple markets, creating opportunities for both individual stock selection and broader thematic exposure.

Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary .