Touchless Sensing Market Size To Reach USD 26.89 Billion By 2032 Report By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 8.60 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 26.89 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 15.32% From 2025 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| . By Technology(Infrared (IR), Ultrasound, Capacitive / Proximity, Camera-based and RFID / NFC)
. By Product Type(Touchless Biometric Devices, Gesture-Recognition Controllers, Sanitary Equipment and Interactive Kiosks / Screens)
. By End-User Industry(Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Life-Sciences, Automotive and Transportation, BFSI and Retail and Industrial and Logistics)
. By Component(Hardware, Software and Services)
Key Industry Segmentation
By Component
As the main component that powers sensors, controllers, and interactive devices in a variety of applications, hardware dominates the touchless sensing market. Software segment is expanding at the fastest rate due to the growing integration of AI, machine learning, and sophisticated algorithms that improve sensor intelligence, and facilitate smooth human-machine interaction.
By Technology
The market for touchless sensing is dominated by infrared (IR) technology, which is extensively used in both consumer and commercial settings for dependable contactless interactions. On the other hand, the growing need for sophisticated human-machine interfaces and interactive gadgets that provide accurate, responsive, and smooth touchless experiences across a range of industries, capacitive/proximity technology is expanding at the quickest rate.
By Product Type
Due to their widespread use in consumer applications, healthcare, and security for smooth and hygienic user interactions, touchless biometric devices lead the market by product type. In the meantime, the growing use of gesture recognition controllers in virtual reality, gaming, and smart home systems is driving their quick expansion.
By End-User Industry
Because touchless interfaces are widely used in smartphones, wearables, and smart gadgets, Consumer Electronics leads the end-user industry in the Touchless Sensing market. In the meantime, the automotive industry is expanding at the quickest rate due to growing demand for better in-car user interfaces, contactless controls, and gesture recognition that improve modern cars' overall driving experience and safety.
North America Accounted for a Revenue Share of 44% in 2024; Europe is Expected to be the Fastest Growing in the Market During 2025-2032
North America held a 44% revenue share and dominated the touchless sensing market in 2024. Strong adoption of cutting-edge technology, the existence of significant industry players, and the high demand for touchless solutions in consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial applications are what propel the region to its leadership.
With a predicted CAGR of 17.12%, Europe is anticipated to have the fastest growth in the touchless sensing market between 2025 and 2032. Increased use of smart devices, automation in the healthcare and industrial sectors, and encouraging legislative frameworks are the main drivers of this expansion.
Recent News:
- On Dec 10, 2024 , iProov integrated biometrics and liveness detection with Microsoft Entra ID to enable secure, passwordless workforce access across systems, terminals, and facilities, enhancing protection against identity fraud and improving user experience. In Sept 2024 , Apple revealed plans for future iPhones and iPads with optical touch sensors that remain functional in the presence of moisture, enhancing usability and touch accuracy in wet conditions.
Exclusive Sections of the Touchless Sensing Market Report (The USPs):
- ADOPTION & USAGE METRICS – helps you understand the commercial vs. consumer adoption patterns, growth rates across healthcare, automotive, and retail sectors, and the frequency of daily touchless interactions. TECHNOLOGY PENETRATION STATISTICS – helps you analyze market share across capacitive, infrared, and ultrasonic sensors, IoT integration levels, and the innovation pipeline reflected in patent filings. SAFETY & HYGIENE IMPACT – helps you measure reductions in contamination, infection-prevention adoption, and the role of touchless sensing in lowering workplace absenteeism. COST & EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate operational savings, ROI timelines, and energy efficiency improvements achieved through touchless automation. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you assess the positioning of leading players, their technology differentiation, market expansion strategies, and recent product innovations.
