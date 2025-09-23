2 Day How To Avoid Common Pitfalls In Combined EU /US Patent Applications Training Course (London, United Kingdom - Nov 5Th - Nov 6Th, 2025)
Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How to Avoid Common Pitfalls in Combined EU (European Union)/US Patent Applications Training Course (London, United Kingdom - Nov 5th - Nov 6th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This practical and interactive course will demystify the complex area of combined EU/US patent applications. The expert trainers will address the parallel - but substantially different - rules for drafting and prosecuting patents required by the Examiners and Boards of Appeal of the EPO and USPTO. They will highlight the risks and pitfalls to be aware of and explain how to avoid them or deal with them if challenged by the patent offices.
The comprehensive programme will ensure that you get to grips with the contrasting approaches of the EPO and USPTO and understand the experts' techniques for drafting an application for, and responding to, rejections issued by the two offices.
During the practical exercises you will learn how to correct and modify a sample application to be filed with both the EPO and USPTO and practise developing effective arguments for the EPO and USPTO, taking into account hypothetical patent office rejections.
You will also have the opportunity to discuss your particular questions and concerns with the expert trainers, as well as share experiences with like-minded professionals.
Key topics to be covered include:
- The often unseen traps posed by differing EU and US requirements 'Best practices' for reconciling the EU and US requirements and drafting an application to:
- Maximise scope of protection Reduce objections Minimise costs and maximise flexibility
- EPO and USPTO approaches to rejections Responding to EPO and USPTO rejections, based on an optimised specification Limiting US prosecution history estoppel
Benefits of attending
By attending this course you will:
- Consider the similarities and differences between the EPO and USPTO Learn about the best practices for preparing to comply with European and US requirements Expand your knowledge on prosecution and appeal procedures Get to grips with EPO and US definitions of prior art and priority Understand inventive step (EPO) vs obviousness (US) Explore the arguments on non-technical (EPO) and subject matter (US)
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
- Patent professionals and other executives who are responsible for patent applications that are filed in and prosecuted before both the European and US Patent Offices Managers overseeing and evaluating multinational patent prosecution
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
Review of the similarities and differences in the statutory systems of the EPO and USPTO
- Legal aspects Procedures Formalities
'Best practices' for preparing one specification to comply with the European and US requirements for:
- Priority Added subject matter/new matter Industrial application/utility Novelty Inventive step/non-obviousness Description and sufficient basis/enablement and written description Claim clarity and conciseness/'distinct claiming' Limiting estoppel and implications of the AIA
EPO/US: Prosecution and appeal procedures
- Likely timelines and statutory deadlines
- EPO Euro-PCT USPTO
EPO/US definitions of prior art and priority
- EPO
- Article 54 definitions of 'state of the art'
- Definitions of 'prior art' for anticipation and obviousness
Day 2
EPO/US: Rejections and responses
- Inventive step (EPO) vs obviousness (USPTO) EPO/US: Strategies for persuading the Examiner and Board
Prosecution history estoppel in the US
- Estoppel variants Controlling the adverse impact of arguments to the USPTO Effect of representations made in corresponding, non-US applications Disclosure obligations after Therasense
Arguments on non-technical (EPO) and subject matter (US)
- Article 52(2), (3) exclusions - 'Technical'
- Two hurdles Potential technical effect T26/86 Koch & Sterzel Computer program/signal claims
- Abstract vs structural limitations USPTO 'examination instructions'
Worked examples
- Delegates will be invited to analyse and modify sample applications suitable for the EPO and USPTO Delegates will be asked to develop effective arguments for the EPO and USPTO with respect to a series of hypothetical office actions
Plenary session
- Delegates and speakers will discuss the worked examples with the aim of optimising specifications acceptable to both the EPO and USPTO
For more information about this training visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment