Material Informatics Market To Grow At 20.80% CAGR Driven By Rising Adoption Of AI And Machine Learning

According to Precedence Research, the global materials informatics market size will grow from USD 208.41 million in 2025 to nearly USD 1,139.45 million by 2034, with an expected CAGR of 20.80% from 2025 to 2034. Growth is fueled by the integration of AI, machine learning, and big data analytics to accelerate material discovery, design, and optimization across industries. The global materials informatics market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.80% over the next nine years, rising from its current value of USD 208.41 million to approximately USD 1,139.45 million by 2034. The market outlook is strengthened by rising demand for eco-friendly materials aligned with circular economy principles and increasing government funding for advanced material science. AI-driven platforms that process vast experimental and simulation datasets are enabling faster, more efficient R&D than traditional trial-and-error methods.

North America led the global materials informatics market with a major market share of 39.20% in 2024.

By application, the chemical industries segment held the highest market share of 29.81% in 2024.

By application, the electronics and semiconductor segment is growing at the fastest CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By material, the statistical analysis segment contributed the highest market share of 46.28% in 2024.

By materials, the hybrid materials segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By technique, the digital annealer segment captured the biggest market share of 37.63% in 2024. By technique, the deep tensor segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

Global Market Size, Growth and Forecasts

Market Size in 2024: USD 173.02 Million

Market Size in 2025: USD 208.41 Million

Forecasted Market Size by 2034: USD 1,139.45 Million

CAGR (2025-2034): 20.80%

Largest Market in 2024: North America Fastest Growing Market: Asia-Pacific Regional Size

North America: USD 67.82 million in 2024 → USD 423.88 million by 2034 (CAGR 20.10%).

Europe: USD 46.50 million in 2024 → USD 309.13 million by 2034 (CAGR 20.9%).

China: USD 11.99 million in 2024 → USD 88.19 million by 2034 (CAGR 22.1%). Japan: USD 3.67 million in 2024 → USD 31.38 million by 2034 (CAGR 23.9%). Market Size by Segmentations Materials Informatics Market Size by Materials, 2022 to 2024 (USD Million)

Materials 2022 2023 2024 Inorganic Materials 57.38 68.99 83 Organic Materials 40.55 48.35 57.68 Hybrid Materials 21.51 26.38 32.34



Materials Informatics Market Size by Application, 2022 to 2024 (USD Million)



Application 2022 2023 2024 Chemical Industries (Including Dyes) 35.17 42.58 42.58 Automotive 21.07 25.30 25.30 Electronics & Semiconductor 24.31 29.73 29.73 Aerospace 8.37 9.95 9.95 Research and Development Agencies 9.76 11.64 11.64 Others 20.77 24.52 24.52



Materials Informatics Market Size by Technique, 2022 to 2024 (USD Million)

Technique 2022 2023 2024 Digital Annealer 29.78 35.50 42.32 Deep Tensor 19.44 23.88 29.33 Statistical Analysis 55.63 66.73 80.08 Genetic Algorithm 14.59 17.61 21.28



What is Material Informatics: Industry's Potential for Upcoming Years

The use of high-level data analytics , artificial intelligence , and machine learning algorithms to improve the speed of finding , designing, and optimizing materials that have desirable properties is termed material informatics. It allows scientists and businesses to manage and analyze large volumes of experimentation and simulation data efficiently, saving the time and expense involved in a trial-and-error method.

The growth opportunities of the material informatics market are the rising interest in sustainability and the need to seek environmentally-friendly and high-performing materials that comply with the concept of green chemistry and the circular economy. Material informatics is extremely important in helping with sustainable innovation by forecasting the impacts of the lifecycle and finding green substitutes.

What is the Role of Digital Technologies in Material Informatics?

Techniques such as statistical analysis and digital annealing are among the leading methods in the field; together they account for significant portions of market usage and revenue, indicating that practitioners are choosing both classical data-driven modeling and newer algorithmic/optimization-based techniques. The chemical industries remain a primary application area, underscoring how material informatics is especially valuable in discovering and optimizing chemical compounds, polymers , and advanced materials for sustainability , efficiency, and performance.

Top Countries and Their Initiatives for Material Informatics' Growth:

Country Initiative Focus Area Relevance to Material Informatics India NM-ICPS (National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems) AI, data science, smart manufacturing Funds AI-based material modeling and computational research China Made in China 2025 Advanced manufacturing & materials Prioritizes innovation in smart materials using AI & automation USA Materials Genome Initiative Accelerated materials discovery Directly supports material informatics tools and open databases European Union Horizon Europe Science, tech, and innovation funding Backs projects integrating AI, materials modeling, and simulation



Material Informatics Market Opportunity

Implementation of Sustainable Solutions:

The material informatics market offers a lot of opportunities in a wide variety of industries and in sustainability. With the increased global pressure to reduce waste, carbon, and be less harmful to the environment, companies are now turning to material informatics in designing more environmentally friendly materials that are less toxic to humans and more geared towards the environment.

Artificial intelligence can allow researchers to arrive at such sustainable materials much faster, with the optimization of these materials, than with traditional techniques. In addition to sustainability, the fast pace of electric vehicles and smart devices adoption puts a significant strain on more efficient batteries and electronic elements, and material informatics can find the high-performing, safer, and longer-lasting solutions.

Case Study: Accelerating Battery Innovation with Material Informatics

Background:

The global shift toward electric mobility and renewable energy has put unprecedented demand on energy storage systems . Traditional trial-and-error methods for battery material development are costly and time-consuming, often taking years to validate new chemistries. Companies now turn to material informatics to shorten discovery cycles and reduce R&D expenses.

Challenge:

A leading EV manufacturer sought to develop next-generation batteries that offered higher energy density, faster charging, and longer lifecycle, while reducing reliance on critical raw materials such as cobalt. Conventional R&D pipelines required extensive laboratory trials, costing millions of dollars and delaying time-to-market.

Solution Using Material Informatics:

By leveraging AI-driven predictive modeling, deep tensor learning, and digital annealing , the company built a computational framework that analyzed terabytes of experimental and simulation data. This allowed:



Screening of thousands of potential electrode materials in days instead of years.

Predicting conductivity, stability, and degradation patterns with high accuracy.

Identifying cobalt-free alternatives with similar or superior performance. Integrating sustainability by forecasting lifecycle impacts and recyclability.

Results:



Reduced discovery cycle from 4 years to under 18 months .

Lowered R&D costs by 30% through reduced trial-and-error experimentation.

Developed a high-performing lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery variant with improved energy density. Strengthened competitive positioning by aligning with green chemistry and global ESG regulations.

Relevance to Market Growth:

This case demonstrates how material informatics directly supports key growth drivers highlighted in the report-AI adoption, big data analytics, and sustainability. It showcases the potential for industries such as automotive, electronics, and energy storage to gain rapid innovation cycles, cost efficiency, and regulatory compliance, all of which are fueling the global market's 20.80% CAGR.

Material Informatics Market Key Challenges

High Cost of Implementation

The success of the material informatics market is impeded by significant challenges that are mainly a result of the high costs of implementation. A major cost is involved in the process of data collection and integration because the organization has to collect and integrate information from various sources, including research literature, simulations, and experimental results. These are the financial constraints, besides the complexity of implementation, which limit the universal use of material informatics, particularly in small and mid-sized businesses.

Materials Informatics Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 173.02 Million Market Size in 2025 USD 208.41 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 1,139.45 Million CAGR (2025 to 2034) 20.80% Regional Share (2024) North America held 39.20% Share Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Material, Technique, Application, and Regions Fastest-Growing Application Electronics and Semiconductors Technique Largest Share Digital Annealer accounted for 37.63% in 2024 Technique Leader Statistical analysis captured 46.28% in 2024 Technique Fastest Growth Deep Tensor Material Growth Hybrid materials projected fastest CAGR Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Material Informatics Market Regional Landscape



North America materials informatics market size was valued at USD 67.82 million in 2024 and is expected to be worth over USD 423.88 million by 2034, growing a CAGR of 20.10% from 2025 to 2034.

Europe materials informatics market size surpassed USD 46.50 million in 2024, and it is projected to exceed around USD 309.13 million by 2034, with a solid CAGR of 20.9% from 2025 to 2034.

China materials informatics market size reached USD 11.99 million in 2024 and it is anticipated to cross USD 88.19 million by 2034, accelerating a notable CAGR of 22.1% from 2025 to 2034. Japan materials informatics market size was valued at USD 3.67 million in 2024 and it is predicted to attain USD 31.38 million by 2034 with a double-digit CAGR of 23.9% from 2025 to 2034.

How Did North America Dominate the Material Informatics Market?

North America dominated the material informatics market in 2024, as it has a high research base, technology, and a wide application of AI-based solutions. The region is proud of large companies, higher education institutions, and start-ups that have been actively employing AI and machine learning to accelerate the material discovery and innovation processes. This is supported by impressive financial support in key sectors such as clean energy, aerospace, electronics, and healthcare, and this makes it a leader.

In addition, the U.S. government can significantly participate in innovation, incentive, and research programs that promote the incorporation of material informatics. The ecosystem of suppliers of software , data providers, and technology companies keeps expanding, and North America remains on the frontline of the market with the strong resources, ability, and policy environment that facilitates the growth of sustainable, high-performance materials in the industries.

What is the U.S. Materials Informatics Market Size?

According to Shivani Zoting, a Principal Consultant at Precedence Research, the U.S. materials informatics market size is projected to reach nearly USD 371.74 million by 2034, growing from USD 69.65 million in 2025 and is expanding at a strong CAGR of 20.50% from 2025 to 2034.



Why is Asia Pacific the Fastest-Growing Region in the Material Informatics Market?

Asia Pacific experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period , based on the rapid industrialization, adoption of technology, and good government support. The high and increasing population is driving the rapid rise in demand for smart devices, electric cars , and sustainable sources of energy, which presents a high demand for innovative materials. The region invests heavily in clean energy projects, hi-tech electronics production, and healthcare technologies in which high-performance and non-hazardous materials are needed.

Also, the governments in the Asia-Pacific region are vigorously investing in research and development, facilitating both academia-industry partnerships and technology-enabled growth. The growing manufacturing presence and the international contribution of the region to the production of electronics and automobiles have resulted in it being a hotspot of material informatics adoption.

India Material Informatics Market Trends

➢ G overnment Push for Advanced Materials R&D

India's government is promoting innovation through initiatives like“Make in India” and“Atmanirbhar Bharat,” encouraging the integration of AI and data-driven approaches in material science, especially in aerospace, automotive, and electronics sectors.

➢ Growing Adoption in Academic and Research Institutions

Premier institutions such as IITs, IISc, and CSIR labs are increasingly adopting material informatics platforms for high-throughput screening, molecular simulations, and data-driven materials discovery.

➢ Expansion in Battery and Energy Materials Development

With the national focus on EVs and clean energy, there's rising use of material informatics in optimizing battery chemistry (e.g., Li-ion alternatives), catalysts, and lightweight composites.

Material Informatics Market Segmentation Insights

By Material Insights

How did the Inorganic Materials Segment Dominate the Material Informatics Market?

In 2024, inorganic materials dominated the material informatics market, holding the largest share due to their widespread use in applications such as energy systems, catalysts, and structural components. Examples like ceramics, metal oxides, and alloys possess intricate relationships between their structure and properties, making them well-suited for data-driven modeling and predictive analysis. A clear case of this is seen in lithium-ion batteries , where layered metal oxides are optimized using machine learning to forecast performance metrics like conductivity and stability. The availability of extensive datasets and the strategic importance of these materials make them foundational to the growth of material informatics.

Conversely, hybrid materials are projected to be the fastest-growing segment, fueled by their multifunctional nature and rising demand in cutting-edge applications. These materials, including metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) and polymer-inorganic composites blend organic and inorganic features to achieve enhanced mechanical strength, heat resistance, or customizable porosity. Their structural complexity makes them ideal candidates for advanced computational modeling and machine learning techniques. With industries seeking sustainable alternatives for electronics, energy, and packaging, the need for informatics-driven hybrid material development continues to rise sharply.

By Technique Insights

The statistical analysis segment led the market in 2024, reflecting its foundational role in materials research and discovery. Classic methods like regression models, clustering algorithms, and principal component analysis (PCA) remain critical for extracting patterns, establishing variable relationships, and validating experimental outcomes. In areas such as pharmaceuticals, for instance, these techniques help researchers filter and rank candidate compounds for drug delivery based on properties like solubility and absorption. Their simplicity, interpretability, and integration into existing workflows ensure they remain widely adopted in R&D environments.

On the other hand, deep tensor learning is expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by the demand for handling increasingly complex and multidimensional materials data. Unlike traditional models, tensor-based deep learning approaches are capable of modeling intricate spatial and structural relationships within materials.

By Application Insights

Which Application Segment Held the Largest Share of the Material Informatics Market?

The chemical industries segment held the largest share in the material informatics market in 2024. Polymers, composites , metals, ceramics, and specialty chemicals that the chemical industry deals with have a great variety of delicate materials with exclusive peculiarities. Machine learning, predictive modeling, and artificial intelligence are high-tech tools that help industries to process more complex data, forecast material performance, and simplify formulations. In many end-use markets, as chemical industries strive to be competitive, sustainable, and responsive to world demand, material informatics has become a critical instrument in increasing the pace of research, reducing expenses, and increasing innovation.

Meanwhile, the electronics and semiconductor segment is poised to grow at the fastest pace, propelled by the unrelenting pursuit of smaller, more powerful, and energy-efficient devices. Material informatics is now central to discovering novel dielectric materials, thermally stable conductors, and alternatives to traditional silicon.

Material Informatics Market Concentration and Characteristics

The materials informatics market is in a high-growth stage , with adoption accelerating across chemicals, electronics, energy, and automotive industries . The market is moderately concentrated, with a mix of large incumbents (e.g., BASF, Schrödinger) and agile innovators (e.g., Citrine Informatics, Kebotix, AI Materia) driving competition. The balance between established players and startups ensures both stability for B2B partnerships and high-return opportunities for investors .

Innovations include AI-powered molecular simulations, predictive analytics for polymers and composites, and autonomous labs for accelerated material discovery. These advancements are attracting funding from corporates, venture capital, and government-backed R&D programs, reflecting a global shift toward sustainable, data-driven materials innovation .

M&A activities remain moderate but strategic, as leaders focus on acquiring niche technology providers or entering collaborations with research institutions to strengthen their digital materials portfolios. This consolidation trend is expected to intensify, particularly in Asia Pacific , where rapid demand growth is creating new market entry opportunities.

Materials Informatics Industry Dynamics



Market Concentration : Moderate (few core leaders + multiple emerging disruptors)

Market Growth Stage : High Pace of Market Growth : Accelerating (CAGR 20.80%, 2025–2034)



Market Characteristics (Industry Competition)



Degree of Innovation : High – driven by AI/ML, big data analytics, and simulation platforms.

Level of M&A Activities : Medium – strategic acquisitions in AI-driven material R&D firms.

Impact of Regulations : Medium to High – sustainability and green chemistry standards pushing adoption.

Product Substitutes : Medium – traditional R&D methods remain but are increasingly less competitive. End-User Concentration : High – concentrated demand from chemicals, electronics, and energy storage sectors.



Material Informatics Market Key Players



Offers a cloud-based materials discovery platform combining simulations, data management, and analytics for accelerated R&D.

Alpine Electronics Inc.: Applies material informatics to enhance the performance and durability of materials used in automotive electronic components.

Phaseshift Technologies: Specializes in using AI and machine learning to discover and optimize advanced materials with targeted functionalities.

Nutonian Inc.: Provides automated predictive modeling tools that identify patterns in materials data for improved material property forecasting.

Schrödinger: Offers molecular simulation and quantum chemistry software integrated with AI for advanced materials and molecular design.

Citrine Informatics: Delivers an AI-powered platform that enables faster materials innovation by leveraging structured and unstructured materials data.

Materials Zone Ltd.: Provides a data-driven platform that digitizes materials R&D workflows for greater efficiency and collaboration.

BASF: Utilizes material informatics to strengthen its chemical innovation pipeline, enabling faster development of high-performance materials.

Kebotix: Operates AI-driven autonomous labs to rapidly discover and develop novel materials with minimal human intervention. AI Materia: Develops machine learning solutions for predictive materials design, reducing experimental cycles and accelerating innovation.

Material Informatics Market Recent Developments



In February 2025, Collins Aerospace, a division of RTX, released the 2025 edition of its Powered by Collins Initiative at Aero India. It concentrated on material informatics and quantum navigation, but also launched the Powered by Collins ecosystem on Switchpitch to match startups, investors, and accelerators on the basis of year-round collaboration.

In February 2025, ICL partnered with NobleAI to accelerate the safe, high-performance materials discovery. After the assistance of the Science-Based AI tools, NobleAI was able to reduce resource wastage, speed up the creation of flame-resistant goods, and improve the effectiveness of R&D operations, which corresponds to the ambition of the ICL to promote sustainability and to augment productivity in material development. In February 2025, 3M created its Digital Materials Hub, allowing access to material data cards, modeling data, and specifications safely. The platform helped engineers to readily compare such products as adhesives and tapes, improve collaboration, modeling, and simulation, as well as cut costs in design in such industries as automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.



Material Informatics Market Segmentation

By Material



Organic Materials

Inorganic Materials Hybrid Materials



By Technique



Digital Annealer

Deep Tensor

Statistical Analysis Genetic Algorithm

By Application



Chemical Industries

Dyes

Research and Development Agencies Others

By Region



North America



US

Rest of North America

Europe



UK



Germany



France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



GCC



North Africa



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Frequently Asked Questions:

➡️ What is the current market size of the global materials informatics market?

✚ The global materials informatics market size was valued at USD 208.41 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,139.45 million by 2034 .

➡️ What is the CAGR of global materials informatics market?

✚ The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.80% from 2025 to 2034 , reflecting rapid adoption across industries.

➡️ Who are the leading players and their market statistics in the global materials informatics market?

✚ Key players include Citrine Informatics, Schrödinger, BASF, Kebotix, AI Materia, Alpine Electronics, Phaseshift Technologies, Nutonian Inc., and Materials Zone Ltd. , offering AI-driven platforms, simulations, and predictive modeling solutions.

➡️ Which are the driving factors of the materials informatics market?

✚ The market is driven by the integration of AI, machine learning, and big data analytics , rising demand for sustainable materials , and the growing need for advanced solutions in EVs, electronics, and clean energy systems .

➡️ Which region will lead the global materials informatics market?

✚ North America led the global market in 2024 with a 39.20% share , supported by strong research ecosystems, government programs, and industry adoption.

➡️ Which region is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate in the materials informatics market?

✚ Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to rapid industrialization, clean energy investments, and strong government support in countries like China, Japan, and India.

