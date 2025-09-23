Powell Max Limited Announces First Half 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
| POWELL MAX LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF JUNE 30, 2025
| As of
December 31,
2024
(audited)
| As of
June 30,
2025
(unaudited)
|HK$
|HK$
|US$
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
|-
|28,116,846
|3,581,809
|Property, plant and equipment
|4,253,686
|7,861,254
|1,001,447
|Total non-current assets
|4,253,686
|35,978,100
|4,583,256
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|16,096,160
|15,018,674
|1,913,231
|Cash and bank balances
|42,222,014
|8,894,909
|1,133,124
|Total current assets
|58,318,174
|23,913,583
|3,046,355
|Total assets
|62,571,860
|59,891,683
|7,629,611
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|12,990,458
|11,930,106
|1,519,778
|Contract liabilities
|1,310,435
|622,226
|79,265
|Bank borrowings
|3,845,863
|3,368,086
|429,061
|Lease liabilities
|1,376,122
|2,910,354
|370,751
|Derivative
|6,756,516
|-
|-
|Convertible promissory notes
|13,860,647
|-
|-
|Total current liabilities
|40,140,041
|18,830,772
|2,398,855
|Non-current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|150,000
|150,000
|19,109
|Lease liabilities
|1,014,182
|3,357,693
|427,737
|Total non-current liabilities
|1,164,182
|3,507,693
|446,846
|Total liabilities
|41,304,223
|22,338,465
|2,845,701
|Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|Share capital
|11,457
|15,253
|1,943
|Accumulated losses
|(33,754,822
|)
|(54,477,277
|)
|(6,939,869
|)
|Reserves
|55,011,002
|92,015,242
|11,721,836
|Total equity
|21,267,637
|37,553,218
|4,783,910
|Total liabilities and equity
|62,571,860
|59,891,683
|7,629,611
| POWELL MAX LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2025
|Six months ended June 30,
| 2024
(unaudited)
| 2025
(unaudited)
|HK$
|HK$
|US$
|Revenue
|22,732,219
|23,943,656
|3,050,186
|Cost of sales
|(12,549,020
|)
|(12,938,874
|)
|(1,648,285
|)
|Gross profit
|10,183,199
|11,004,782
|1,401,901
|Other income and gain
|26,247
|2,628,073
|334,790
|General and administrative expenses
|(6,000,158
|)
|(29,440,811
|)
|(3,750,469
|)
|Selling and distribution expenses
|(3,005,905
|)
|(3,347,044
|)
|(426,381
|)
|Allowance of expected credit loss - trade receivables
|(228,666
|)
|(730,257
|)
|(93,028
|)
|Profit/(Loss) from operations
|974,717
|(19,885,257
|)
|(2,533,187
|)
|Finance costs
|(193,581
|)
|(479,994
|)
|(61,146
|)
|Profit/(Loss) before income tax
|781,136
|(20,365,251
|)
|(2,594,333
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|Profit/(Loss) for the period
|781,136
|(20,365,251
|)
|(2,594,333
|)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss):
|Exchange differences on translation foreign operations
|(12,362
|)
|(357,204
|)
|(45,504
|)
|Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
|768,774
|(20,722,455
|)
|(2,639,837
|)
|Earnings/(Loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company
|Basic and diluted
|0.062
|(1.068
|)
|(0.136
|)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|Basic and diluted
|12,500,000
|19,071,771
|19,071,771
Legal Disclaimer:
