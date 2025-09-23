Qubit Labs: Top 7 AI Talent Hubs For Smart Hiring In 2026

The report offers an overview of AI developer markets, highlighting seven hubs, benchmarking pay for six roles, with insights to build competitive AI teams.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eastern and Western Europe, along with Brazil, are the leading global hubs for AI talent. Qubit Labs has released its latest report , spotlighting seven global destinations based on 12 criteria where companies can hire AI talent without costly risks. This study benchmarks salaries for six top AI roles and provides exclusive insights on building AI teams, as shared by the CEO of a firm that has delivered high-quality tech hires to its clients for 9+ years.“The competition for AI talent is intense. Focusing solely on senior AI hires can lead to delayed hiring cycles, higher salary expectations, and longer delivery times. Therefore, we recommend adopting a long-term strategy to effectively address the talent shortage and prepare for future challenges in AI,” said Iva Kozlovska, CEO of Qubit Labs.“With these unique perspectives, companies can analyze salary benchmarks and identify where the AI talent is concentrated to make informed hiring decisions, reduce compliance and security risks, and expand faster than competitors by onboarding top talent.”Key InsightsPrime AI LocationsPoland is at the forefront of a GenAI implementation. It provides a talent pool of ~50,000 AI professionals specializing in NLP/LLMs, computer vision, industry 4.0, and retail AI.Romania boasts a vast startup ecosystem, comprising ~77 AI startups, which drive innovation across various sectors. It is home to ~16,000-49,100 specialists proficient in LLMs and GenAI.Ukraine is known for its advancements in the defense sector and robust IT infrastructure. The country has ~5,200 AI experts who focus on NLP, ML, and data science.Germany is ranked 8th worldwide in the Global AI Power Rankings, indicating its competitive AI landscape with talented engineers and strong infrastructure. The country boasts ~45,000 professionals well-versed in NLP and computer vision.France hosts 750 AI startups and offers strong government support for the IT sector. The talent pool comprises ~20,000-25,000 AI engineers skilled in ML, NLP, robotics, and computer vision.The United Kingdom, with its modern computing ecosystem, is a global leader in the AI revolution. The estimated number of developers in the country is ~60,000 specialists who demonstrate exceptional proficiency in GenAI and ML.Brazil is a leading hub in Latin America that has rapidly expanding AI and AI agent markets. The local workforce in the field of artificial intelligence numbers 10,000 professionals who specialize in ML, computer vision, NLP, and conversational AI.AI Salary SnapshotsMid-level AI experts in Western Europe earn between $5,000 and $6,000+. Brazil and Ukraine offer the most attractive rates, at $3,400+ per month.The average salary for Python developers ranges from $4,000 to $5,000 in Western European countries and over $3,000 in Poland. In contrast, wages in Romania, Brazil, and Ukraine remain relatively stable, ranging from $2,500 to $2,800+.LLM developers are paid the highest in the UK - $6,000+ per month. In Eastern Europe, salaries range from $3,000+ in Ukraine to $4,500+ in Poland. Meanwhile, in Brazil, the average pay is $3,300+.Computer vision engineers earn $3,200-$5,000+ in Brazil and Eastern Europe. Western European countries offer the highest wages, ranging from $5,500 to $6,200+ per month.MLOps specialists earn over $6,200 in Western Europe, $3,300 to $5,000+ in Eastern Europe, and around $3,500+ in Brazil, making it a cost-effective hiring destination.Compensation for data scientists in Western Europe ranges from $6,000 to $6,800+. In Eastern Europe, the rates are ~ 31.6% lower compared to those in Western Europe. In Brazil, the average salary is $4,400, which makes it a leading outsourcing destination for U.S.-based companies.With these insights, CEOs of tech companies, startup founders, investors, and HR professionals can identify optimal hiring destinations, refine salary offers, and efficiently build high-performing AI teams.Download the full report here for complete salary data and market insights.About Qubit LabsQubit Labs is a premier IT outstaffing agency and a strategic partner for sustainable growth, serving companies of all scales and across various business domains. Qubit Labs provides niche skills through IT and AI staff augmentation, supporting businesses' scaling through dedicated teams. The firm offers transparent collaboration, flexible engagement models, and the best price-to-quality ratio.

Oksana Zabolotna

Qubit Labs

+48 781 771 184

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.