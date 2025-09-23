Rani Mukerji Shares Seat With SRK As She Receives National Award For 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'
During the ceremony, Rani chose to share a seat with none other than her beloved co-star, Shah Rukh Khan, who was facilitated as the 'Best Actor' for his film "Jawan". This is King Khan's first National Award after more than three decades in Bollywood. He shared the honour with Vikrant Massey, who bagged the 'Best Actor' award for his performance in "12th Fail".
Over the years, Shah Rukh and Rani have received a lot of love from movie buffs for their effortless chemistry in numerous blockbuster hits such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Chalte Chalte", "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna", and "Paheli", to name just a few. Moreover, Rani also did a cameo appearance in SRK's "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham".
At the beginning of the month, Shah Rukh and Rani celebrated their National Award win in their unique Rahul and Tina style (From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai).
Rooting for his son, Aryan Khan's directorial debut, "The Ba***ds Of Bollywood", King Khan took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video of himself performing a romantic dance number with Rani to the "Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri" song from the web series.
"National award... hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi... yay... congratulations...Rani, you are a queen and love you always," SRK captioned the post.
Inspired by a real-life story, "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway" narrates the heartbreaking journey of Sagarika Chakraborty and Anurup Bhattacharya, an Indian immigrant couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011.
Made under the direction of Ashima Chibber, the film saw Rani delivering a phenomenal performance as the distressed mother, Debika Chatterjee, who challenges the system to reunite with her children.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment