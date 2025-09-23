Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Korean Fighter Aircraft Veers Off Runway

2025-09-23 07:43:03
(MENAFN) A South Korean KF-16 fighter jet veered off the runway at an air base in Chungju, central South Korea, on Tuesday afternoon, though no injuries were reported, according to a South Korean news agency.

The incident occurred around 4:38 p.m. local time (0738 GMT) as the jet was preparing for a training flight. The pilot emerged unscathed after the aircraft ran off the runway, and no immediate details about the extent of the jet's damage have been confirmed.

Following the event, the pilot exited the jet on foot without needing to deploy an emergency ejection. The South Korean Air Force has announced plans to assemble an investigation team to assess whether the accident resulted from an aircraft defect or pilot error.

MENAFN23092025000045017169ID1110098819

