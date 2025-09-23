Global Duodenoscopes Market Size To Reach USD 2.53 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising GI Disorders And Technological Advancements S&S Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flexible video duodenoscopes lead the market, while single-use and AI-integrated models gain momentum as hospitals and surgical centers push for safer, more efficient ERCP procedures. Austin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duodenoscopes Market Size & Growth Outlook: According to S&S Insider, the global Duodenoscopes Market was valued at USD 1.64 billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% from 2025 to 2032, reaching USD 2.53 billion by 2032. The U.S. market alone accounted for USD 0.62 billion in 2024, with projections to hit USD 0.92 billion by 2032, expanding at a steady 5.00% CAGR.

This growth trajectory is fueled by the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, particularly pancreatic and bile duct cancers, alongside rapid innovations in endoscopic imaging and device safety. Each year, more than 500,000 ERCP (endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography) procedures are performed in the U.S., underscoring the critical role duodenoscopes play in modern healthcare. The market is defined by a shift toward safer, infection-resistant, and AI-enhanced models, with strong R&D investments and regulatory backing accelerating adoption across hospitals, tertiary care centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.64 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.53 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.58% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

The flexible video duodenoscopes product type led the market in 2024 with a share of 52.8%. The segment's growth is driven by high-definition imaging, real-time navigation, and superior diagnostic accuracy that are vital for therapeutic ERCP procedures. Rigid duodenoscopes are the fastest-growing product type as they have a narrow role, and recently, the role of tri-phasics in diagnostic interventions in specific situations and the pediatric age group has expanded.

By Technology

Due to the integration of digital systems with current imaging platforms, real-time data sharing, and improved diagnostic yield, the digital duodenoscopes technology category held the biggest market share in 2024. Due to their widespread adoption in high-volume facilities to reduce procedure time and improve diagnostic accuracy, AI-integrated duodenoscopes are growing at the quickest rate.

By Usability

Due to its cost-effectiveness over repeated treatments and existing resource base, reusable duodenoscopes held a 63.2% market share in 2024. Due to global adoption of safer alternatives, FDA mandates, and expanding infection control laws, disposable duodenoscopes are the category with the quickest rate of growth.

By Application

Since duodenoscopes are most commonly used for therapeutic ERCP operations, such as bile duct stenting and stone extraction, the treatment/therapeutics sector led the market based on application, accounting for 55.4% of the total in 2024. Over the course of the projection period, the diagnosis sector is anticipated to record the market's highest CAGR. The growing need for combining advanced imaging modalities and early identification of GI problems is propelling the segment's expansion.

By End-User

A large patient base, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of qualified personnel allowed hospitals to hold the bulk of the end-user market in 2024, accounting for 68.9%. Owing to their faster recovery times, cheaper procedures, and increased usage of outpatient ERCPs with regulatory approvals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are the end-user segment with the quickest rate of growth.

Duodenoscopes Market Key Segments

By Product Type



Flexible Video Duodenoscopes

Flexible Non-Video Duodenoscopes

Rigid Duodenoscopes Others (e.g., hybrid duodenoscopes with enhanced imaging features or ergonomic designs)

By Technology



Optical Duodenoscopes

Digital Duodenoscopes

AI-Integrated or Smart Duodenoscopes Others (e.g., HD or 4K scopes with image-enhancement technologies)

By Usability



Reusable Duodenoscopes

Disposable Duodenoscopes

Duodenoscopes with Disposable Distal Caps Others (e.g., reprocessable duodenoscopes with advanced sterilization technology)

By Application



Diagnosis

Treatment/Therapeutics Others (e.g., biopsy collection, ERCP-guided stent placement, gallstone retrieval)

By End User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Clinics

Pediatric Centers Others (e.g., academic & research institutions, specialty GI centers)

Regional Analysis

North America led the global duodenoscopes market in 2024, anchored by the U.S., where robust FDA regulations, positive reimbursement policies, and early adoption of single-use scopes drive innovation. The U.S. market is also supported by high procedure volumes, with more than 500,000 ERCPs conducted annually. Canada, meanwhile, is seeing growth in robotic-assisted and AI-powered duodenoscopes.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, propelled by rising healthcare investments and expanding hospital infrastructure. China dominates the regional landscape with strong government support and a growing domestic medical devices industry. India is witnessing rapid adoption due to its large patient base, while Japan and South Korea lead in technological integration, particularly with AI and smart duodenoscopes.

Recent News:



In August 2024 , Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) teamed with PENTAX Medical to secure FDA clearance for the ULTRA GI Cycle in the STERRAD 100NX sterilizer, featuring ALLClear Technology. This hydrogen peroxide gas plasma cycle provides enhanced sterilization of reusable duodenoscopes, significantly elevating reprocessing safety standards. In April 2024 , Ambu received FDA approval for its next-generation system, aScope Duodeno 2, alongside the aBox 2 processor for ERCP procedures. The devices feature improved ergonomic design and streamlined workflow, speeding clinical uptake in high-volume settings.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



REIMBURSEMENT & COVERAGE TRENDS – helps you evaluate payer coverage dynamics, HTA outcomes, and cost-effectiveness benchmarks across leading healthcare systems.

R&D INVESTMENT & FUNDING LANDSCAPE – helps you track venture capital flows, IPO activity, and regulatory-backed initiatives driving innovation in duodenoscopes.

TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you assess the role of AI and predictive analytics in enhancing safety, diagnostic accuracy, and real-time clinical decision-making.

CLINICAL TRIAL & PIPELINE PROGRESSION INSIGHTS – helps you analyze trial activity focused on duodenoscope safety and efficacy, along with patient enrollment patterns. DIAGNOSTIC & TREATMENT PENETRATION RATES – helps you understand ERCP procedure volumes, adoption trends, and the market shift toward disposable duodenoscopes in hospitals.

