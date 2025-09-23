Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Half-Year Report
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the“Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT
The Company has today submitted its half-yearly financial report for the period ended 30 June 2025 (the“ HYFR ”) to the National Storage Mechanism and it will shortly be available for inspection at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .
The HYFR is also available from the 'Trust Documents' section of the Company's website:
.
Enquiries:
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Secretary
Tel.: 01534 700 000
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
END OF ANNOUNCEMENT
