Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Half-Year Report


2025-09-23 07:31:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the“Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

The Company has today submitted its half-yearly financial report for the period ended 30 June 2025 (the“ HYFR ”) to the National Storage Mechanism and it will shortly be available for inspection at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

The HYFR is also available from the 'Trust Documents' section of the Company's website:
.

Enquiries:

Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Secretary
Tel.: 01534 700 000

Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT


