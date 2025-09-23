Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Results Of Annual General Meeting


2025-09-23 07:31:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Results of Annual General Meeting
23 September 2025

The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 22 September 2025 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

Based on an Issued Share Capital of 105,580,231 Ordinary Shares at the voting record date, 2.22% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting. The proxy voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For (%) Votes at Discretion (%) Votes Against (%) Votes Withheld (%)
1 92.87 6.60 0.53 1.43
2 81.88 8.60 9.51 2.77
3 81.47 8.82 9.71 3.60
4 86.80 6.55 6.65 0.68
5 87.71 7.06 5.23 3.01
6 83.75 7.01 9.24 2.46
7 87.38 7.01 5.62 2.32
8 93.61 5.64 0.75 0.28
9 85.92 7.61 6.47 1.62
10 83.62 8.30 8.08 2.50
11 88.16 7.84 4.00 2.12

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism in accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2R and 6.4.3R.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


MENAFN23092025004107003653ID1110098791

