Tilray Beverages Unveils New Fall Seasonal Craft Brews With Oktoberfest-Inspired Lineup

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, is raising a stein to the season with a festive lineup of Oktoberfest-inspired craft brews from its celebrated craft beer portfolio. As the leaves turn and the air crisps, Tilray invites beer lovers to embrace the spirit of fall with brews that blend German tradition and local creativity, perfect for fireside chats, backyard gatherings, and every“Ein Prosit” in between.

“Oktoberfest is a cherished time for craft beer fans,” said Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Growth Officer at Tilray Beverages.“Our breweries have crafted these seasonal releases to honor classic German styles while adding a unique local twist. It's all about celebrating the season with flavor, authenticity, and a touch of fall magic.”

This year's fall seasonal lineup features:

Atwater Brewery's Bloktober Fest (ABV 6.1%): This German Style Marzen exhibits bready, nut-like characters with a clean, light sweetness brought to heel by a crisp hop finish.











Blue Point Brewing Company's Oktoberfest ( ABV: 5. 7 %): Our seasonal Marzen style lager, Blue Point Oktoberfest is a rare example of the traditional German Oktoberfest style, particularly on the East coast where autumn seasonals are more common.





Breckenridge Brewery's Oktoberfest ( ABV: 6%): An elegant German Amber Lager that's true to style and exceptionally smooth. Bready, toasty aromas and flavors mingle with light malty sweetness, offering a soft mouthfeel and a touch of hops for a clean, dry finish.







Terrapin Beer Company's Oktoberfest (ABV 5.5%) : This take on a classic Bavarian beer is brewed with 100% German malts and hops, this Marzen-style lager will have you singing“Ein Prosit” in no time.







Widmer Brothers Brewing's Okto Festive Ale (ABV 5.5%): A not-too-bitter, not-too-sweet brew that perfectly captured the arrival of Fall. Medium-bodied and deep in Amber color - the perfect bier for Autumn's shorter and cooler days. This and all the legendary Widmer Brothers beers will be served up at the Widmer Brothers Oktoberfest celebration on September 27th. Plan your visit here .







Whether you're tailgating, leaf-peeping, or just enjoying the season's slower pace, Tilray Beverages has the perfect pour for every fall moment.

21+ Only. Always enjoy responsibly.

For more on Tilray Beverages and to explore each brand's seasonal offerings, visit their websites and dive into a world of flavor, just in time for fall.

