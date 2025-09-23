Blackford Capital-Backed Security Fire Systems Acquires Lakeview Security, Fire & Communications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expands alarm and monitoring services in Arkansas

COPPELL, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Fire Systems (“SFS”), a leading provider of sprinkler design, engineering, and installation services, today announced that it has acquired Lakeview Security, Fire & Communications (“Lakeview”). SFS is part of Blackford Capital's Fire Safety Consolidation Platform. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in North Little Rock, AR, Lakeview provides comprehensive security solutions, including alarm system installation and testing, fire protection, camera systems, monitoring systems, and personal emergency systems. Lakeview owner and president Matt Reynolds and his entire team will remain with the company going forward.

“We are excited to welcome the Lakeview team to SFS and expand our presence across Arkansas,” said SFS CEO Dan Stachel.“The addition of Lakeview strengthens our service offerings beyond fire safety and brings state-of-the-art technology and unparalleled support to our customers.”

“Both SFS and Lakeview have reputations built on quality and dependability, and this acquisition is a solid first step as we look strategically to integrate service offerings and expand our platform's footprint,” said Martin Stein, Founder and Managing Director of Blackford Capital.“This is the first of many acquisitions to come, as the fire safety and security space continues to grow, and its fragmentation offers more opportunities for consolidation.”

“We have always taken pride in staying relevant in a rapidly evolving industry, and this partnership is a logical next step for us,” said Mr. Reynolds.“While our customers will have the same team, personal attention, and high level of service they've come to expect, they will now have access to expanded resources and additional expertise. I look forward to working with the SFS and Blackford teams.”

About Blackford Capital

Founded in 2010, Blackford Capital is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Blackford acquires, manages, and builds founder and family-owned, lower middle-market companies, with a focus on the manufacturing, industrial and distribution industries. Blackford has a track record of exceptional returns, a disciplined and relentless approach to value creation, and a focus on operational excellence and a compelling culture. In 2023 and 2024, Blackford Capital was named to Inc's list of Founder-Friendly Investors, was recognized by ACG Detroit with the 2023 M&A Dealmaker of the Year Award and awarded the 2023 Small Markets Deal of the Year award by both Buyouts Magazine and the Global M&A Network Atlas Awards. For more information, visit .

About Security Fire Systems

Headquartered in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, Security Fire Systems serves businesses across Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Kansas. Established in 1993, SFS has built its success with general contractors and commercial building owners by offering continued quality and decades of service dependability. Our team of designers, installers, field supervisors and technicians are highly certified with an average tenure of 10+ years. To learn more about the company, visit

