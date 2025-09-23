Castle Biosciences Honored With A Greater Pittsburgh Top Workplaces 2025 Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it has been recognized as a Greater Pittsburgh Top Workplace by The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The designation is based exclusively on anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. The confidential survey measures several aspects of workplace culture designed to be indicative of employee satisfaction and engagement, including feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow and empowered to execute.

“This recognition belongs to our employees, whose voices and feedback shape the culture we are proud to celebrate today,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences.“Their passion and commitment to improving patient care are the foundation of Castle's success.”

Castle is among just 89 companies honored with a Greater Pittsburgh Top Workplaces award in 2025. This distinction adds to eight other Top Workplaces accolades the Company has received this year:



Top Workplaces USA (four consecutive years)

Top Workplaces Healthcare Industry (three consecutive years), ranking third among other recognized companies in its size bracket in 2025

Top Workplaces Arizona, from AZ Central (four consecutive years) Five Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards in the areas of Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation & Benefits, Leadership and Purpose & Values

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle's current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett's esophagus and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X and Instagram .

